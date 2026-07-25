How to choose a gut-friendly protein powder? Nutritionist Aman Puri shares 5 key factors to consider before buying

Protein digestibility can also cause gut issues such as bloating and digestive discomfort. The digestibility of protein varies across different protein types due to differences in lactose content. Proteins with higher lactose content cause more gut problems. Out of the three whey protein types: whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and whey protein hydrolysate, whey isolate is the best choice when it comes to gut-friendly protein powders. With comparatively lower lactose content than whey protein concentrate, whey isolate is easy to digest and gentle on the gut. Other gut-friendly protein sources include egg protein and plant proteins such as pea and soy, as these are also low in lactose. However, these have a weaker amino acid profile than whey protein and are not considered complete protein sources.

Protein supplementation is on the rise in India. From gym-goers to athletes to working adults to older people, everyone is turning to protein powders to maintain muscle health and improve their fitness levels. However, not every protein powder is easy on the stomach. While whey and casein are considered complete, high-quality protein sources, they are concentrated and contain higher amounts of lactose, which can be difficult for some people to digest. The best way to gain the benefits of supplementation and avoid digestive issues is to opt for gut-friendly protein supplements.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Digestive enzymes promote the breakdown of nutrients into simpler compounds for easy absorption by the body. They help break down protein into smaller peptides, reducing the amount of undigested protein reaching the gut. This reduces the chances of digestive discomfort. Opt for protein powders that contain digestive enzymes such as protease, alpha-amylase, bromelain, and papain, as they help break protein down into smaller peptides and facilitate digestion with minimal side effects. Protein powders containing digestive enzymes are especially beneficial for those who have a sensitive digestive system.

Probiotics help maintain gut bacteria, improve gut barrier function, strengthen the intestinal lining, and aid digestion. Prebiotics promote the production of short-chain fatty acids that help keep your gut healthy. Both promote beneficial gut bacteria. They may help support digestive health and reduce digestive issues associated with protein supplement consumption. Some common probiotics used in protein powders include Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. In contrast, inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), and galactooligosaccharides (GOS) are common prebiotic ingredients.

Choose products with simple, minimal ingredients. A large ingredient list may contain hidden ingredients, fillers, thickeners, and artificial additives. Examine labels carefully and opt for supplements with a clean ingredient list, as the fewer the ingredients, the lower the risk of digestive distress.

5. Look out for gut irritants Some protein powders may contain artificial sweeteners, gums, thickeners, or fillers. Avoid supplements containing sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, maltitol, and xylitol, as they can trigger gut inflammation. Since the small intestine does not fully absorb these sugar alcohols, they can cause bloating or gas. You can opt for gut-friendly natural sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit extracts that are easy to digest. Avoid supplements containing large amounts of gums and thickeners, as these may cause bloating or fullness.

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)