Looking for a guilt-free evening snack? Try chef Kunal Kapur's recipe for corn toastie that skips refined ingredients

When those evening hunger pangs strike, it's hard to resist the allure of a crispy, cheesy toastie. But the classic version often comes with a hefty dose of refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Instead of reaching for a takeaway, why not make your own? By swapping white bread for a nourishing corn-based batter, you can enjoy the same golden crunch and creamy comfort in a much healthier way.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a wholesome twist on the classic toastie that's perfect for guilt-free snacking. Instead of relying on refined white bread, this recipe uses a nourishing batter made with sweet corn, besan, and semolina, creating a crispy, flavour-packed toastie that's both satisfying and more nutritious.

In an Instagram video shared on August 3, the chef explains, “Crispy on the outside, cheesy and creamy on the inside – this corn toastie is the kind of comfort food you’ll keep making on repeat! It’s quick, delicious, and perfect for breakfast, evening snacks, or whenever those hunger pangs hit.”