Orthodontist shares the foods and drinks he avoids for dental health, says refined carbs as unhealthy as sugary treats

We've all heard enough from family members and doctors about the impact of eating too much sugar and drinking excess tea or coffee on our oral health. Dentists also keep reminding us of the importance of brushing and flossing. While this discipline is important, an orthodontist shares that the secret to his own oral health lies in the decisions he makes in the kitchen and at the dining table!

Foods an orthodontist avoids for dental health

Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, tells Health Shots that orthodontic treatment may consist of braces or aligners, but the building blocks of strong and healthy teeth start much earlier, with careful eating and drinking.

According to the expert, there are certain foods every person must avoid or reduce for the sake of oral and overall health.

1. Limit sugary snacks

"It is a stereotype threat that you hear since childhood, 'Don't consume so much candy or your teeth will rot', but I continue to take it as the word of God in my household," says Dr Parekh.

He explains that sugar itself is not devilish. Instead, it is the bacteria that live in our mouths that break down sugar into acids, and these acids erode the enamel, causing tooth decay.

“I also avoid foods that contain secretive sugar. These include packaged granola bars, flavoured yogurts, and sugar-laden cereals,” adds the expert. He doesn't find it obsessive to read ingredient labels. But believes it is about taking protective measures.

2. Drinks that erode teeth enamel

Acidic drinks can harm dental health. Sodas, citrus juices, sport drinks, and even certain varieties of sparkling water are off my menu, reveals Dr Parekh. "These beverages are extremely acidic and have a tendency to erode enamel gradually, sensitizing teeth, making them more yellow, and more cavity prone," he says.

The amount is not the only concern, but frequency too. Frequent exposure to acid doesn't give enamel the time to recover, and so he does not sip acidic beverages casually. Even when drinking something moderately acidic, such as lemon water, he makes sure that it is followed by water without any flavour to counteract the pH of the mouth.

3. Foods that build plaque

It may be easy to assume that chips and crackers are safe simply because they’re not sweet. However, the orthodontist treats refined carbohydrates with the same caution as sugary treats. "Starchy snacks like potato chips, pretzels, and white bread break down into simple sugars, which again feed oral bacteria. At home, whole foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and nuts have taken over the refined, packaged snacks. And when hunger pangs hit, I reach for crunchy vegetables such as apples or carrots - foods that are as hunger-satisfying as they are tooth-cleansing," says Dr Parekh.

Prevention over cure

What is clear in watching an orthodontist or for that matter a dentist eat and drink is that prevention is not only a part of their line of work, it is an attitude.

"A preventive philosophy carries over to my shopping cart, restaurant meals, and late-night snack attacks. It's not denial or inflexibility but an intelligent decision-making that supports long-term oral health. And yes, occasionally, I do treat myself but with forethought like water rinsing afterward, avoiding brushing directly after acid consumption, and maintaining professional cleanings on a regular schedule," adds Dr Parekh.

He stresses that every individual must treat oral with mindfulness, moderation, and upkeep.

"Dental instruments and technology may be able to fix misalignments and smiles, but genuine oral health starts with daily decisions. What we recommend staying away from eating and drinking is not fad-driven or fear-based but from decades of experience, science, and a close grasp of how what we eat influences the health of our teeth," says the expert.