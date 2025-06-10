Doctor shares 5 things dentists wish you knew: ‘White teeth do not mean healthy teeth’

Your oral hygiene is as important as your physical and mental health. In fact, studies have shown that brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Therefore, it makes sense to safeguard your teeth and mouth from wear and tear because of unhealthy lifestyle choices. Even when your teeth are white, gum disease, tooth wear, and tooth decay can still develop. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on May 23, Dr Shabri Chandarana, a cosmetic dental surgeon, shared the 5 things a dentist wishes everyone knew about their teeth. “Let’s debunk a few myths and upgrade your smile routine,” she captioned the post. Her list included facts about flossing, bleeding gums, how sugar is not the only enemy of our teeth, and more. Let's find out the 5 things she listed:

1. Flossing

You should floss before brushing, not after. Per the American Association of Orthodontists, recent research suggests flossing before brushing your teeth is the way to go, as this approach is superior for eliminating dental plaque on tooth surfaces. It also boosts the fluoride concentration in your mouth and helps strengthen your tooth enamel, making it more resistant to decay.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), flossing cleans between the teeth where brushing can’t reach. The goal is to disrupt the formation of dental plaque before it calcifies to form calculus.

2. Sugar is not the ONLY enemy

According to Dr Shabri, sugar is not your only enemy when it comes to dental hygiene. Anything with an acidic pH will wear away your enamel.

3. White teeth ≠ health teeth

While usually white teeth are always a sign of healthy teeth, the expert disagreed. She said that white teeth do not mean healthy teeth. Gum disease, tooth wear, and tooth decay can still develop. So, regular check-ups are important.

4. Bleeding gums

She explained that bleeding gums are not normal. They are a sign of inflammation, not a sign to stop brushing or flossing.

5. Wash the brush head

Dr Shabri advised that one should always wash the brush head before and after use, as it prevents the stagnation of bacteria. Additionally, it is always better to replace the brush head every three months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.