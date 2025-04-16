Doctor shares 9 dental care tips you MUST know to improve your oral hygiene: ‘Get a new toothbrush every 3–4 months’

Maintaining oral hygiene is as essential as taking care of your mental and physical health. Studies have shown that brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Moreover, poor oral hygiene leads to bacteria in the blood, causing inflammation in the body. Per Dr Shruthi, using toothpaste with fluoride ensures tooth enamel is less likely to get cavities. (Diana Polekhina on Unsplash)

Therefore, it is important to adopt good oral care habits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shruthi, MDS, Dentist and periodontist, Apollo Dental, Chennai, talked about the 9 dental care tips you must know to improve your oral hygiene routine.

9 dental care tips you should follow

“Good oral care is important for a healthy smile. Plaque, germs, and food particles can damage your teeth and gums, but brushing your teeth twice a day (in the morning and before bed) can make a huge difference,” stated Dr Shruthi.

Dr Shruthi suggested brushing teeth with gentle circular motions for at least two minutes. (Shutterstock)

Here are a few must-know tips to improve your oral health, as suggested by Dr Shruthi:

1. Brush your teeth for 2 minutes

To improve your oral health, you must know the right way to brush your teeth, take your time, and clean all the areas of your teeth and the gum line with gentle circular motions for at least two minutes.

2. Floss every day

Flossing every day gets rid of bacteria and food stuck between your teeth that your toothbrush can't reach. This keeps cavities and gum disease from happening.

3. Use toothpaste with fluoride

Use toothpaste with fluoride because tooth enamel is less likely to get cavities when fluoride is present in the toothpaste. See the ingredients section of the sticker on the product to see how much fluoride is in it.

4. Change your toothbrush regularly

Get a new toothbrush often; when the bristles are ragged, or every 3–4 months, you should get a new toothbrush. If the brush is worn out, it won't clean well.

5. Avoid sugary and acidic foods

Eating fewer acidic and sugary foods helps your overall health along with your oral health. Sugar gives harmful bacteria stuff to eat, and acidic foods can wear down enamel. To get rid of them, rinse your lips or brush your teeth and get your teeth checked regularly.

6. See your dentist regularly

Regular checkups by professionals can help you get rid of hardened plaque (tartar), and regular trips (every six months) help find problems early.

7. Hydration

It is also very important to stay hydrated - water keeps your mouth moist, which is important for making saliva. It also helps wash away food bits.

8. Know how to use mouthwash

Know how to use mouthwash. An antimicrobial or fluoride mouthwash can help protect your teeth more, but it should not be used instead of cleaning and brushing.

9. Say no to tobacco

Avoid using tobacco products. Tobacco use stains teeth, hurts gums, and raises your chance of oral cancer and gum disease by a lot. To know more about the link between tobacco and oral cancer, see here.

