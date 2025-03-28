Can simply brushing your teeth make them whiter and brighter? Dentist shares most effective ways to whiten teeth

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Kakkar, senior consultant in dental surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, shared how to whiten your teeth most effectively and what the process looks like. From professional whitening options like whitening trays to over-the-counter whitening products, here are some of the most recommended methods:

Professional in-office whitening is done by a dentist using bleaching agents. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Professional in-office whitening

Dr Ashish Kakkar said, “It is the fastest and most effective. It is done by a dentist using bleaching agents (hydrogen, carbamide, or urea peroxide). Often, laser or LED light is used to activate the bleach and speed up results. It can lighten teeth by several shades in one session. It is best for fast results and deep stains (e.g., coffee, wine, smoking).”

Custom dentist take-home clear whitening trays

“Dentists make the impressions of your teeth and provide custom-fitted trays with professional-strength whitening gel. Can be used for about 1–2 weeks at home, and is more gradual but highly effective. It is best for long-term results with controlled application and also in low concentrations for maintenance of teeth whitening,” Dr Ashish Kakkar said.

Whitening toothpaste

He added, “They contain mild to moderate silica abrasives and small amounts of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. Is good for surface stains but not deep discolouration. Results can take a few weeks of consistent use.”

Whitening strips

Dr Ashish Kakkar said, “They are not available in India but Crest makes them in the US. They are thin, flexible strips coated with a peroxide-based gel, typically worn for 30 minutes daily for 1-2 weeks. Can lighten teeth by a few shades but may cause temporary sensitivity.”

Whitening toothpastes contain mild to moderate silica abrasives and small amounts of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What can be done to whiten teeth at home?

Dr Ashish Kakkar added that alternate remedies are less effective and should be used with care:

• Charcoal toothpaste, baking soda, and hydrogen peroxide rinses are common alternatives.

• They can remove surface stains but won’t change tooth colour significantly.

• Overuse may erode enamel and dentine and cause sensitivity.

Remember to always consult with your dentist before starting any teeth whitening treatment to ensure the best results and minimise potential risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.