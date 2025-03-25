Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, in a March 24 video on his Instagram account, Doctor Sethi, shared how brushing your teeth can help your overall health. He asked, “Do you brush your teeth before bed?” Dr Sethi then went on to explain how ‘research suggests that skipping it might do more than just risk cavities – it could also affect your heart health’. Also read | 5 common brushing mistakes that can lead to toothache Can the simple habit of brushing your teeth at night safeguard your heart? (Freepik)

Connection between oral health and heart health

He added, “Let me know if you’re keeping up with your oral hygiene before bed! Share this with your family and friends to spread awareness.” In the video, Dr Saurabh Sethi explained how brushing your teeth before sleep regularly can have a significant impact on your heart health and that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure.

He said, “If you don't brush your teeth before sleep, you may be at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Studies suggest that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease. And here are three things to remember...”

3 things you need to know

1. “Bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation that could affect the heart over time,” Dr Saurabh Sethi said.

2. He added, “Gum disease, which is a direct result of poor oral hygiene, has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular problems.”

3. Dr Saurabh Sethi further said, “Studies show that people who brush their teeth regularly along with getting dental cleanings tend to have healthier hearts and a lower risk of heart diseases. So, keeping up with your oral hygiene is one of the easiest ways to keep your heart healthy.”

By incorporating brushing every night into your daily routine, you can help safeguard your heart from fatal diseases and even heart failure, accoring to Dr Saurabh Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.