Do you need new glasses? Ophthalmologist Dr Ankit Vinayak reveals 5 signs your prescription has changed

Glasses help you see better every day, giving you greater clarity and crisper vision. However, the same prescription may not work forever. Depending on your age and habits, your spectacle power may change, particularly during childhood, the teenage years and then in early and late adulthood. Is your vision blurry, and are you squinting to see? It could be a sign your glasses power changed. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So, how can you tell if you are due for a new pair of glasses? Dr Ankit Vinayak, consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Gurugram, shared some common signs your body may show when your spectacle power has changed, and your prescription needs to be updated.

When in life does your spectacle power change? First, the doctor described that spectacle power generally follows a predictable pattern. It is most likely to change the most during a few key phases of life. Minor fluctuations are understandable, but most changes happen during two phases of life.

“The earlier window falls across childhood and the teenage years, a period when the eyes are still actively developing and growing," he noted. "Then, somewhere around the fourth decade of life, a second shift quietly takes hold as presbyopia emerges, gradually stealing the ability to see nearby objects with clarity.”

Addressing vision changes promptly is vital so that they do not affect your work or your ability to navigate your surroundings safely.

The doctor advised getting your eyes examined if you notice any of these signs: