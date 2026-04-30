Can autism or ADHD be diagnosed in adulthood? Psychologist shares what they look like in adults

Austism is usually thought of as a school-age condition, typically associated with the quiet, aloof student who keeps to themselves, avoids eye contact, struggles to pick up on social cues, but can speak at length about very niche interests, and feels overwhelmed by noise. Similarly, ADHD is commonly linked to the stereotypical ‘problem child' who is always fidgeting, leaving their seat, unable to sit still and overly talkative. Because of these familiar images, usually such neurodevelopmental conditions are associated with childhood, affecting behaviour, learning and social interaction in school settings.



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But can autism or ADHD develop in adulthood? Many may be under the misconception that they cannot be diagnosed later in life because they are so strongly associated with childhood and school behaviour, whether it is the quiet, aloof child or the so-called ‘problem-child.’ Adults may experience difficulties in the workplace and in relationships if they have masked their symptoms for a long time. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

We spoke to Anupama Ghose, Healthcare Operations Lead and Supervising Clinical Psychologist at Rocket Health, who answered three important questions.

1. Can adults be diagnosed with autism or ADHD? The psychologist answered, “Yes, although these are neurodevelopmental conditions originating in early childhood, adults can be diagnosed with Adhd or autism if there is enough evidence of the traits being present since childhood.”

This makes one thing clear. ADHD and autism do not suddenly appear in adulthood. The traits have always been present in childhood, even if they went unnoticed or were misunderstood. It is just getting diagnosed late, as opposed to the conventional early school years diagnosis based on problematic school behaviours.

Ghose further explained that adult diagnoses of ADHD and autism often stem from “limited awareness in childhood or masking of symptoms." This means some adults have long struggled with inattention or social problems but were overlooked earlier.

In school, they may have been dismissed as behavioural issues or personality traits, labelled as the inattentive student who ‘doesn’t try hard enough' or the excessively shy child who avoids eye contact.

As the psychologist reminded, some people mask their symptoms better by developing their own coping strategies that help them function better, even while underlying neurodevelopmental traits remain unrecognised.