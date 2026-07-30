How to kick-start your weight loss journey? Zumba instructor shares 5 must-have health gadgets to keep you motivated

Want to know habits that can contribute to a more disciplined and effective weight loss journey? Read on. (Freepik) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Losing weight can be tough. It takes commitment and motivation to change your diet and get more exercise. Technology can help make your weight loss journey easier. You can track your calorie intake and choose the right weighing machine from a range of fitness products designed for weight loss. If you’re looking for gadgets to assist you in losing weight, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together a list of some of the best tools you can use on your journey to better health. What are the best devices for losing weight? Zumba instructor Apuorva Sinha shares some of the best gadgets you should buy to help you lose weight: 1. Fitness tracker

A fitness tracker makes it easier for everyone to stay fit. The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker tracks your daily movement, heart rate, sleep patterns, and workouts. It gives you useful information about your health. With a 10-day battery life, this fitness tracker can help you reach your fitness goals and stay healthy. 2. Smart weighing scale

2 . Dr Trust USA 509 Digital BMI Weight Scale with Body Fat Analyzer and Fitness Body Composition Monitor Rechargeable Electronic Weight Machine & Weighing Scale with Mobile App, Bluetooth (Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Who can forget the classic weighing scale? It's important for tracking your weight loss. It helps you see if your efforts are paying off. The Dr Trust Digital Smart Electronic Rechargeable Bluetooth Fitness Body Composition Monitor does more than measure weight; it also analyses body composition with advanced technology. Plus, it easily sends data to the Dr Trust app so you can track your progress over time. This makes it a great tool for achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. 3. Food scale

Measuring your meals can help you know how much you're eating. A food scale is an important tool that shows you the nutrition information for each food item, making it easier to track your diet. The Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale is ideal for anyone trying to lose weight. It has a large LCD screen and a tare button, making it easy to use. Its compact design makes storage easy, and it looks stylish too. This scale could be a perfect tool for your weight loss journey, especially if you are practising portion control. 4. Smart water bottle

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things for weight loss. Drinking enough water helps keep your metabolism in check. The Hidrate Spark TAP Smart Water Bottle can help you track your water intake. It has smart technology that lets you monitor your hydration goals and how much water you drink. The bottle is durable, has a long battery life, and looks stylish. It can help you improve your daily water intake and support your weight loss efforts. 5. Body fat measuring tape

The Care Touch Skinfold Body Fat Calliper Set is a useful tool for measuring body fat percentage accurately. Although it is small, it provides precise measurements for body fat and muscle. Its simple design makes it easy to use, and it delivers accurate results. This tool is ideal for anyone who wants to stay fit. It is portable and affordable, making it a great addition to any health-conscious person's toolkit. Now, it's time for you to pick a product that works for you, or take them all if you want to stay on track with your weight loss journey!