From keeping clove to spilling water: Here are 7 fascinating travel superstitions from around the world

Fear of flying affects up to 40% of people around the world. And a small gesture like tapping the plane's fuselage right before boarding can become a meaningful ritual for many, a simple act believed to bless the flight and greet the aircraft before take-off. It symbolises a moment of connection between man and machine, which could help anxious flyers feel a greater sense of control. Many veterans may remember tapping aircraft during military flights in times of conflict, which is the likely origin for this superstition.

Rooted in centuries-old Balkan folk traditions, garlic has long been seen as a powerful protector against the 'evil eye' and negative energy . It’s believed that slipping a clove of garlic into your suitcase can help guard against bad luck on your journey. If a traveller passes through border control without delays or complications, tradition suggests it may be thanks to that humble clove doing its job in their luggage!

Whether you're a frequent flyer or heading off on your much-awaited summer vacation , travel often comes with its own set of rituals and beliefs. From avoiding certain seat numbers to carrying lucky charms or touching the aircraft before boarding, these travel superstitions have been passed down through generations across cultures. Luck experts at Casino Khajana, in collaboration with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, shared with HT Lifestyle seven fascinating travel superstitions that people around the world still believe bring good luck before a journey.

3. Board the plane with your right foot first The way you step onto a plane matters more than you might think. Rooted in ancient maritime customs and ancient beliefs, stepping aboard with the right foot is believed to set the tone for the entire journey - quite literally starting the trip 'on the right foot'. For some travellers, a brief, conscious pause at the aircraft door is also used to symbolically welcome good energy and calm nerves.

4. Spill water behind the traveller before they leave In parts of the Middle East and the Balkans, a surprisingly refreshing farewell ritual sees travellers sent off with a splash of water spilt behind them. While some regions stick to a gentle sprinkling, others toss a full bucket or pitcher of water directly behind the traveller or their vehicle as they set off.

5. Avoid the numbers 4 (China), 13 (US) and 17 (Italy) Certain numbers are believed to carry bad energy across different cultures, so much so that they've quietly disappeared from hotel floors, airline seat rows and even room numbers around the world. The most widely recognised is 13, long considered unlucky in much of the West.

In China, it's the number 4 that raises concern as it sounds almost identical to the word for 'death' in Mandarin. Meanwhile in Italy, the number 17 is feared due to its Roman numeral representation, XVII, which can be rearranged to spell VIXI, a Latin phrase meaning 'I have lived' - a reference to death and the end of life.