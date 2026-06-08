5 screen-free activities to keep your child engaged and entertained before the summer vacation ends

Summer vacations are the perfect time for children to take a break from their usual routines and try something new. Whether it's picking up a new hobby, playing outdoor games, exploring creative activities, or simply spending more time with friends and family, summer offers plenty of opportunities to learn and grow while having fun. Summer activities for kids that keep them engaged and active (Freepik)

If you're wondering how to keep your child engaged during the holidays, you're not alone. Many parents look for ways to balance fun with learning, and the good news is that it doesn't have to be complicated. The right mix of activities can help boost creativity, encourage problem-solving, build confidence, and keep boredom at bay. With no early alarms, homework deadlines, or school schedules to follow, summer is the ideal time to let children explore their interests, develop new skills, and create memories they'll look back on for years to come.

Why do summer activities matter? Summer vacations are about more than just taking a break from school. They provide children with the freedom to explore their interests, learn new skills, and spend quality time with family and friends.

Participating in a variety of activities can help children:

Stay physically active

Reduce boredom and excessive screen time

Develop creativity and critical thinking skills

Build confidence and independence

Discover new hobbies and interests

Improve social and communication skills Many of these activities require little planning and can be enjoyed right at home or in the neighbourhood.

Board games that bring the family together Some of the most cherished summer memories are made around a board game. Whether it's a game of chess or a competitive round of Ludo, these classics can turn a quiet afternoon into hours of entertainment. Beyond the fun, board games teach children valuable life skills while bringing families together. They help improve concentration and strategic thinking, encourage patience and sportsmanship, and develop problem-solving abilities.

At the same time, they teach children how to handle both wins and losses gracefully while creating meaningful opportunities for family interaction and bonding.