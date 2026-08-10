The Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration process for MCC NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 10, 2026. The link will be deactivated at 6 pm today. Candidates can find the direct link to register through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The choice filling process will be available till 5 pm of August 11, 2026. The choice locking facility will be available from 10 am to 5 pm of August 11, 2026. The processing of seat allotment will be done on August 12 and Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on August 13, 2026.

Direct link to apply for MCC NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2

MCC NEET SS Counselling 2025: How to apply for Round 2 Candidates who will be allotted seat can report to the allotted college from August 14 to August 20, 2026.

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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A candidate can submit NEET-SS Counselling application form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-SS Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-SS Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of Dte.GHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in any of the rounds does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason. Also, the Security Deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled for any reason.

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Application Fee At the time of registration, candidates have to pay two kinds of fee:

a) Non-Refundable Registration fee of Rs. 5000/-.

b) Refundable Security fee Rs. 2, 00,000/-. The security amount deposited will be refunded only after the completion of counselling. No requisition for a refund will be considered during the counselling.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC NEET.