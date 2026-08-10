Bengal Guv asks universities to observe Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

August 14, for the last few years, has been commemorated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in a tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation.

Ravi asked all state-run and private universities, their affiliated colleges and institutions to bring together students, faculty members and parents next Friday to "remember the horrors of Partition and its impact on Bengal", the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi on Sunday called upon universities and their affiliated institutions in the state to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and urged citizens, particularly the youth, to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Bengal bore some of the worst horrors of Partition, with millions facing displacement, loss of lives and livelihoods as well as social, cultural and economic disruption, it said.

Row over Umar Khalid book event: JNU cancels venue permission, ABVP claims credit

The observance would help the younger generation understand the suffering of those who lived through Partition and the forces that led to it, while remaining vigilant against forces seeking to divide society, according to the statement.

India attained its freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15 every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation. However, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

In a separate appeal, Ravi urged the people of the state, especially the youth, to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their homes and workplaces.

Thailand teen shooter once brought BB gun to school: police

"The Tiranga is the pride of every Bharatiya (Indian), expressing deep gratitude to our great heroes who sacrificed everything for Bharat's freedom and the ideals for which they gave their lives," the governor said.

He said West Bengal had stood at the heart of the national awakening, with the call of "Vande Mataram" from the state stirring the nation and strengthening the freedom movement.

Ravi called upon the people of the state, particularly young ones, to participate in the campaign and hoist the Tricolour with pride.

"Let every Tiranga be the expression of our resolve to carry its spirit forward in building a strong, united and Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.