Modern labs, Innovation Hubs to boost research, innovation among students: Haryana CM

He inaugurated the 'Utkarsh' Administrative Block, 'Uday' SEN Wing, 'Udgam' Swimming Pool and 'Utsav' Auditorium on the school premises.

Addressing the inauguration of new educational facilities at O P Jindal Modern School in Hisar, Saini said such facilities would help prepare students for the needs of the 21st century, according to an official release.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said modern laboratories for science, computers and robotics would create new avenues for experimentation, research and innovation for students.

The ceremony was organised as part of programmes marking the 96th birth anniversary of former minister, industrialist and philanthropist O P Jindal.

Saini congratulated the school management and teachers on the new facilities and said the institution's modern methods, technology and approach were preparing students for the present era.

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He said the Innovation Hub at the school was a commendable initiative that would provide children an environment to express their ideas, develop them into models and projects, and work with peers and teachers to find solutions to problems.

The centre would strengthen students' creative thinking, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills, he said.

Saini said educational institutions such as the school would play an important role in preparing the younger generation for the requirements of the 21st century and contribute to the implementation of the National Education Policy and the building of a "Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana".

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In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Education Policy will provide youth with education that makes them character-oriented, employable and skilled, he said.

He said digital education had been promoted in schools through smart classrooms, distribution of tablets and e-learning.

Model Schools of Excellence were being established in every block, while education in artificial intelligence, coding and digital skills was being provided to children, he said, adding that skill development programmes were being linked with schools and research and innovation promoted in higher education.

Saini said the school, established in 1997, had made a significant contribution to education and added that taking forward Jindal's vision would be a true tribute to him.

On the occasion, Public Works and Public Health Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus and MLA Savitri Jindal, among others, were also present.