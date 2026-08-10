Delhi Tourism Department Organises Two-Day Teej Festival at Dilli Haat INA and Pitampura

The Delhi Tourism Department is organising a two-day Teej Festival at Dilli Haat INA and Pitampura on August 8 and 9, bringing together cultural programmes, traditional activities, competitions, food and handicraft stalls for visitors. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates the Teej Festival at Dilli Haat INA on August 8, 2026.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the festival at Dilli Haat INA on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai, Delhi Tourism Managing Director Sunil Anchipakka and other guests attended the inaugural event.

The festival has been organised to showcase the cultural traditions associated with Teej while providing visitors with an opportunity to participate in a range of traditional and recreational activities.

Cultural programmes and traditional activities The two-day event features a range of cultural programmes and competitions. Activities including mehendi, bindi and rangoli competitions are being held as part of the festival, with prizes being awarded to winners.

A ‘Teej Queen – Miss Teej 2026’ competition is scheduled to take place on August 9. The festival also includes activities such as swings and musical chairs, along with Teej-themed slogan and quiz competitions for women.

According to the Delhi Tourism Department, the festival aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to engage with traditional cultural practices while enjoying a range of activities in a festive setting.

Food, handicrafts and shopping Alongside the cultural programmes, visitors can explore stalls offering a selection of food, handicrafts and handloom products. Mehendi and bangle stalls have also been set up as part of the festival.

The venues feature Teej-themed decorations and selfie points, adding to the festival experience. The arrangements are aimed at attracting both Delhi residents and tourists visiting the city from other parts of the country.

Focus on cultural heritage Teej is traditionally associated with themes of nature, seasonal change, celebration and social gatherings. The festival at Dilli Haat INA and Pitampura seeks to bring these elements together through cultural activities and public participation.

The Delhi Tourism Department said the event reflects the cultural heritage associated with Teej while highlighting themes of harmony, love and traditional values.

The festival will continue on August 9 at both venues, with visitors able to participate in the scheduled competitions, cultural activities and other attractions. The event is part of the department’s efforts to organise cultural programmes that showcase traditional festivals and provide residents and tourists with opportunities to experience them in a public setting.