'Stop trying to make Melania happen': Netizens mock reports of new Amazon documentary on First Lady

However, the recent documentary reports have sparked debate over Amazon's continued investment in projects involving the Trump family.

The First Lady of the United States has largely maintained a lower public profile. Despite Melania Trump's very few public appearances, interest in her has remained high.

According to reports cited by Euronews and shared on X by Onest Press owner Olga Nesterova, the documentary series is scheduled to premiere this fall on Amazon Prime Video. Melania Trump's senior adviser reportedly said the production would show viewers “a part of the first lady that hasn't been seen yet.”

Reports that First Lady Melania Trump will be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary series have triggered strong reactions on social media. While the project is expected to offer viewers a rare look into her life, many users on X dismissed the announcement.

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What is the new Melania documentary about? According to Euronews, Marc Beckman, the senior advisor to the FLOTUS, told Real America's Voice, “We are launching a docuseries, which is a total different experience, completely new, on Amazon Prime exclusively. That will be coming this fall. It's confirmed, and I hope everybody tunes in, because it's going to show a part of the first lady that hasn't been seen yet.”

The outlet reported that the docuseries is expected to show Melania Trump in President Donald Trump's second term. The series will also reflect on her private life and philanthropic work.

However, Amazon has not yet released a trailer or an official synopsis of the docuseries.

The reported project follows the Melania documentary's commercial and critical failure earlier this year.

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“Stop trying to make Melania happen” The reports quickly spread across X, where users expressed mixed opinions. Many reactions were openly critical of both the documentary and Amazon's decision to produce it.

One user wrote, “Stop trying to make Melania happen.”

Another commenter questioned public interest in the project. The user wrote, “Who the f**k cares about Melania Trump? I didn't watch the movie and I sure as sh*t ain't watching no documentary. EW”

Another user referenced the self-titled documentary of the FLOTUS released earlier this year on Amazon and wrote, mocking Beckman's comment, “Everyone has seen every part of Melania Trump.”

One user also criticized Amazon and wrote, “We thought the world already saw all of her 'parts.' Guess the $70M Melania movie flop wasn't enough loss to Amazon.”