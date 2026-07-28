‘How to kill Melania Trump’: Iran's chilling video targets US First Lady, Barron with assassination plot, ‘Wait for us’

First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron have become the most recent victims of Iran's disturbing anti-US propaganda. The Trump family, including Melania and Barron, faces severe threats following anti-US propaganda from Iran. (via REUTER)

A newly released video from Iran is urging supporters of the Islamic regime to carry out an assassination of President Donald Trump’s wife.

Here's what Iran's disturbing video shows Titled “How to Kill Melania Trump,” the video features images of the First Lady in her motorcade and at various locations throughout New York City, even mentioning some of the designer boutiques she frequents, as per NY Post.

The video showed that the shopping trips could be deemed “suitable for operations by global freedom fighters.” It further proposed the use of a nerve agent to contaminate any garments that the first lady might acquire.

The East Wing and the Secret Service did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment.

At the conclusion of the video, Barron Trump, 20, is also subjected to threats. “This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.”

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