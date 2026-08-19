Who is Mike Caruso's wife, Tracy? His marriage to ex-wife Beverly and their seven children in focus

Mike Caruso, former Florida House Representative, has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and molesting a child, reportedly under the age of 5. The allegation is the latest in a series involving violations with minors, some of which were also detailed by his former wife, Beverly Caruso, in their divorce settlement. Former Florida House Rep. Mike Caruso. (Mike Caruso/ X)

Following Mike Caruso's booking at Palm Beach County Jail, his wife, Tracy Stein Caruso, has come under the scanner. Caruso most recently served as the Palm Beach County clerk of courts and comptroller, having appointed by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis after his stint at the house ended in 2025.

A report by the South Florida Sun Sentinel said that the victim in the case is one of Caruso's grandchildren. Caruso has seven children with his wife of 31 years, Beverly Caruso. They filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized in 2014.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the victim, a 12-year-old boy, is one of Caruso's grandchildren. It was Caruso's son and daughter-in-law who complained to the police about the allegations against Caruso which started when the boy was 5 years old, the Miami Herald reported.

The report adds that Caruso's son also confronted his current wife, Tracy Caruso, about the allegation, according to the arrest affidavit. She reportedly agreed that Caruso will be arrested and the allegations are a "life in jail kinda thing.”

Also read: Mike Caruso arrest update: Child sexual abuse allegations against former Florida House Rep. explained

Given that the shocking allegations have emerged from the family of Caruso itself, the arrest has brought the focus to the 67-year-old's family life. Who is his wife, Tracy Stein Caruso? Why did he divorce his wife of 31 years, Beverley Caruso? What are their seven children up to now?

Who Is Tracy Caruso? Tracy Stein Caruso, also identified as Tracy Lee Caruso, is the Florida Republican present wife. She is originally from New York City. She is the owner/president of Delray Beach Executive Suites, an executive-office business, and has been involved in local civic organizations for years. Tracy Caruso also ran unsuccessfully for Delray Beach mayor in 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County in 2022. She has held other positions, such as the Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority. It is unclear if she will resign after the allegations against Mike Caruso.

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Who Is Beverly Caruso? Who Are Their Seven Children? Beverly was Mike Caruso's first wife and the mother of his seven children. They were married for 31 years before finalizing their divorce in 2014. Caruso was accused of sexually abusing a child by his wife in their divorce affidavit. Mike Caruso had dismissed them as "false."

Public records identify the seven children of Mike and Beverly Caruso as Christy, Michael, Andrew, Caroline, JohnPaul (JP), Kimmy and Danny. Public records also identify three grandchildren.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Caruso's son confronted him about the allegations surrounding Caruso's grandchild. It has not been revealed which of Caruso's sons complained to the police.

Caruso has reportedly denied allegations involving the alleged victim. The affidavit states that similar allegations were made against him once by one of his daughters. The Republican also reportedly stated that the allegations were being "fabricated" by his ex-wife Beverley. He believes it is "an effort to poison the child against him.”