‘Cornell 7’ case: Scott Kretzschmar's ketamine charge forces big move from lawyer; shock Chi Phi Snapchat texts surface

Now, his lawyer has clarified this specific allegation even as shocking Snapchat messages of the Chi Phi fraternity has surfaced.

While the complaint accused all seven of sexual assault and rape, and brings a battery claim against them, Kretzschmar has been specifically accused of pouring ketamine on the accuser's body and then snorting it.

Scott Kretzschmar is one of the seven Cornell University students named in the lawsuit alleging gang rape in the Chi Phi fraternity house. The case was filed by one Jane Doe in 2024 and has been reopened, with the details causing much shock.

How did the recent Snapchat messages impact the investigation into the Cornell 7 case?

How did the recent Snapchat messages impact the investigation into the Cornell 7 case?

Why did Cornell University label the alleged victim as 'irresponsible' regarding the consequences faced by the accused?

Why did Cornell University label the alleged victim as 'irresponsible' regarding the consequences faced by the accused?

Jeremy Saland, who represents Scott Kretzschmar spoke out about the ketamine allegations leveled against his client.

He said that there was no ketamine in Kretzschmar's system, despite the allegation in the lawsuit. Speaking to CBS News New York, Saland said “what you need to do is look at the demonstrable, objective evidence, which is a hair follicle test showing no, he had no ketamine in his system”.

Kretzschmar's lawyer added that he had been in the room for only a few minutes with the victim, and that she was not undressed at this time. “He didn't see her under duress. She wasn't having a hard time articulating any things,” the lawyer said.

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Jane Doe's case is being reopened as the DA said that there were discrepancies between the original statement and allegations made in the lawsuit.

“Jane Doe's sworn statement in November of 2024 did not allege that she was drugged against her will or gang raped,” the Tompkins County DA said. He said that she ‘described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual.’

Thomas Giuffra, who represents the woman, meanwhile, said that investigators failed to follow up on evidence, including the frat group chat. This has shifted focus to the shocking Chi Phi Snapchat messages which surfaced online.