Who is Diego Sarabia? Wells Fargo fires Chi Phi frat member after Toby Morton's 'Cornell 7' revelation

Diego Sarabia, one of the names mentioned by former South Park writer Toby Morton in an explosive Instagram post about an alleged rape by seven members of Cornell University's Chi Phi fraternity in 2024, was reportedly fired by his employer, Wells Fargo. A Cornell University sign stands in Ithaca, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

TMZ confirmed that Sarabia, who is from Connecticut, per to local broadcaster WTNH, was fired by Wells Fargo following the revelations made by Fargo. The outlet cited sources and revealed that Sarabia worked at Wells Fargo's branch in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 2022.

According to the report, Sarabia is no longer working at Wells Fargo, and the decision is "directly tied" to the announcement by the Tomkins County District Attorney that the case will be reopened following a lawsuit by the victim on September 24.

The victim alleged in the lawsuit that she was raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity on October 19, 2024. It states that Jane Doe had gone to visit a friend at the frat house when she was forced to snort ketamine by two frat brothers.

The victim, then a 20-year-old student at Cornell, alleged that the two frat brothers first raped her while she was intoxicated, and then left a message on the Chi Phi fraternity's Snapchat group saying that she is available for sex. After that, several more members came and raped her, the lawsuit alleges.

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Jane Doe had first reported the incident with the university police three weeks after it happened. At the time, no ground for criminal proceedings was found. Cornell conducted an internal probe in which two students were expelled and five received punishment.

Who Is Diego Sarabia? Diego Sarabia was first identified as one of the seven men accused by former South Park writer Toby Morton. Morton created a website called Cornell 7, where he revealed seven names: Toby Morton as Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar.

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After the initial tip-off, WTNH reported more on Sarabia. It revealed that Sarabia has been named 155 times in filings by Jane Doe and the summons and complaints were mailed to his address in Bethel. It also reveals that Sarabia was an undergraduate student at Cornell University at the time of the incident.

As of now, no criminal charges have been brought against Diego Sarabia. But the firing came after the Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten, announced on Monday that they are reopening the case.

"It's our intention to present the case to the Tompkins County grand jury with Jane Doe's cooperation," Van Houten said. "We want to reexamine whether there's additional evidence that we were not aware of in November of 2024, that exists now that would change our assessment of the case and would result in the grand jury finding that there was criminal conduct."