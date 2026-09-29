In 1957, a stray dog became the first animal in orbit: What Laika's lonely mission taught scientists

A satellite began beeping from space on October 4, 1957, prompting scientists to rethink what was possible. According to a NASA historical feature, Sputnik was the first artificial satellite put into orbit. Sputnik represented the Soviet Union's contribution to the International Geophysical Year, an international scientific effort that ran from July 1957 through December 1958. The chief designer, Sergei Korolev, had intended to construct a more sophisticated satellite, but after missing its deadline, he decided to make a very simple device. Sputnik orbited Earth every 90 minutes and did not carry scientific equipment. It contained a transmitter whose signal could be picked up by amateur radio operators around the world. Sputnik, launched on October 4, 1957, was the first artificial satellite, prompting a reevaluation of space possibilities. It was followed by Sputnik 2, which carried Laika, the first animal in orbit, marking significant steps in understanding spaceflight's impact on living organisms. (NASA)

Not long after, yet another unexpected event took place. As described by NASA, an R-7 rocket lifted off from the same launch region, which would later be associated with the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Soviet Kazakhstan, on November 3. This time the rocket carried a dog named Laika, who became the first animal to orbit Earth. Sputnik 2 was significantly heavier than the previous spacecraft, weighing about 1,120 pounds compared with Sputnik 1's roughly 184 pounds, because of the equipment required to keep the dog alive during the flight.

The brief mission The whole mission was put together on short notice. There was not enough time to develop a system that could return Laika safely to Earth, and Sputnik 2 was not designed for a long-duration mission. The spacecraft did, however, carry life-support equipment, including systems for supplying oxygen and food and managing the cabin environment. Laika was not expected to return alive, and the mission ended after she died several hours into the flight. Sputnik 2 continued orbiting until it reentered the atmosphere and burned up on April 14, 1958.

The pace only sped up from there. On January 31, 1958, the United States sent Explorer 1, a 30-pound satellite, into space, and a group of female mathematicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory helped verify that it had reached orbit. Its instruments subsequently led to the discovery of the radiation belts that were named after physicist James Van Allen. Congressional hearings following Sputnik contributed to the creation of NASA, which began operations on October 1, 1958. The Soviet Union's next successful orbital flight carrying dogs came in August 1960, when Belka and Strelka returned safely to Earth. Their mission provided another step toward understanding how living organisms could withstand spaceflight before humans were sent into orbit. Humans reached the Moon 12 years after Sputnik.