The US bounced a radar signal off the Moon in 1946 and got an echo 2.5 seconds later, helping launch radar astronomy

Way before we had “read receipts” to tell us when a text message was received, a US Army team got a very different kind of response from the moon. On January 10, 1946, a small group at Camp Evans, New Jersey, bounced a radio signal off the surface of the moon and waited about 2.5 seconds for it to return. According to the team's research paper, published in the Proceedings of the I.R.E. in 1949, that single successful echo was the beginning of an entirely new field of science. The project is named Diana, for the Roman goddess of the moon. Project Diana, initiated in 1946, marked the first successful radar signal bounce from the Moon, proving that radio waves could travel through the ionosphere. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

A wartime concern under a codename The story begins with fear, not curiosity. A year after Nazi Germany's V-2 rockets had made it to space in 1944, and around the time atomic weapons had been used in 1945, US military leaders began to worry about a threat that didn't even have a name yet: the intercontinental ballistic missile. The Pentagon had to know one thing: could radar track an incoming missile through the upper atmosphere of Earth, called the ionosphere? The job of finding out fell to Camp Evans, led by Lt. Col. John H. DeWitt Jr. DeWitt and chief scientist E. King Stodola laid out, in their research paper, precisely why the moon was next.