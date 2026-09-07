‘Moon and beyond’: US envoy Sergio Gor meets ISRO chief, discusses expanding India-America partnership in space
The meeting comes as India advances its human spaceflight programme and sets its sights on deeper space exploration.
United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V Narayanan on Monday to discuss expanding space cooperation between the two countries, including possible collaboration in human spaceflight.
The meeting comes as India advances its human spaceflight programme and sets its sights on deeper space exploration. ISRO is currently working on the Gaganyaan mission, while its longer-term plans include the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station and a future crewed mission to the Moon.
Also read | 'We’re going back to Moon and want India by our side,' says US envoy Sergio Gor
“Productive chat”
Deep Dive
Gor described the discussions with Narayanan as a “productive chat” and said the two sides explored ways to take the US-India space partnership further.
"Productive chat with@isro Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan on taking U.S.-India space cooperation even further, including in the human spaceflight progam. @NASA’s recent invitation to bring ISRO into its Moon Base program signals how far this partnership can go – to the Moon and beyond," Sergio Gor wrote on X.
Earlier, Gor said Washington wanted India “by our side” as the United States returns to the Moon. He also revealed that NASA had officially invited ISRO to join its Moon base programme.
Also read | 'Deepen India-US space partnership': NASA invites ISRO to join Moon Base project under Artemis Accords
“India is a proud signatory of the Artemis Accords, and NASA has officially invited ISRO to join us in the Moon base program. Make no mistake: we're going back to the Moon, and we want India by our side on the lunar surface,” Gor said while speaking at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026.
His remarks come as, under Artemis missions, NASA will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build a foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.
India and Artemis Accords
India joined the Artemis Accords in June 2023, becoming the 27th signatory to the US-led framework for cooperation in lunar and other space exploration.
The Moon Base programme envisages a phased approach combining robotic and human missions. The first phase, through 2029, will focus on robotic missions to explore the lunar South Pole, demonstrate technologies and develop the foundations for a sustained presence.
The second phase, from 2029 to 2032, will focus on building systems and infrastructure for a long-term presence, while the third phase will begin assembling a permanent lunar outpost where astronauts can live and work for extended periods.
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