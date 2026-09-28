Man beaten to death over electricity repair dispute in UP's Ballia; 4 arrested

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks during a dispute over repairing an electricity connection in Ballia district, police said on Monday. Rasra Circle Officer Rajnish Kumar said Sonu had been repairing an electricity connection after the damage due to strong winds and rain. (File Photo)

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Semri village under Nagra police station area when the victim, Sonu Yadav, had gone to check an electricity wire on a pole near the premises of his relative Sumer Yadav, police said.

According to the FIR, Sonu and his brother Sushil Yadav were attacked with sticks during an altercation there and both sustained injuries. They were taken to the Nagra primary health centre, from where Sonu was referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition. He died during treatment, police said.

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Following Sonu's death, his family members and villagers blocked the Nagra-Garwar-Ballia road, demanding the arrest of those responsible. Police officers reached the spot and assured them of strict action, following which the blockade, which lasted about an hour, was lifted.

Rasra Circle Officer Rajnish Kumar said a case was registered on the complaint of Sonu's brother-in-law Abhishek Yadav against Shailendra Yadav, his father Sumer Yadav, Hare Ram Yadav and Raj Kumar Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Kumar said Sonu had been repairing an electricity connection after the damage due to strong winds and rain. He was doing the work on an electricity pole in front of Sumer's house when Sumer and others objected, leading to an altercation and a physical confrontation.

Police have sent Sonu's body for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Nagra police station in-charge Sanjay Mishra said all four named accused had been arrested and further legal proceedings were underway.