56 dead in 48 hours as heavy rain wreaks havoc across UP, 1,000 houses damaged
Excessive rainfall in 56 districts raised concerns of rising casualty figures and ongoing adverse weather conditions.
Uttar Pradesh recorded 97.6 mm rainfall in the 48 hours from September 25 morning to September 27 morning, against a cumulative average of 4.5 mm, as heavy rain and storms claimed 56 lives and injured 46 people across the state in that time period, officials said.
More than 1,020 houses were damaged and 107 animals died due to rain-related incidents during the period, relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said, adding that excessive rainfall was recorded in 56 of the state’s 75 districts. The casualty figures are expected to rise as data compilation is still under way, Yashod added.
The adverse weather conditions that persisted for more than 48 hours have eased somewhat and are now confined mainly to the Terai region, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department said.
Deep Dive
Relief commissioner Yashod said rainfall was 7,385% above normal in Farrukhabad, 5,664% in Kannauj, 4,408% in Shahjahanpur, 4,240% in Hamirpur and 4,100% in Mahoba.
Also Read | At least 18 dead in 48 hours as heavy rains trigger floods across India
Flood risk in Odisha
A flood threat loomed over several low-lying areas of Odisha on Sunday as the Mahanadi river system was expected to carry up to 800,000 cusecs of water through Mundali by Monday, while major rivers in the northern districts continued to flow above danger levels, officials said.
Odisha Water Resources department engineer-in-chief Dillip Kumar Rout said around 7 lakh cusecs of water was expected to flow through Mundali by Sunday night and the discharge could rise to 800,000 cusecs by 10 am on Monday. The rising water levels are likely to affect low-lying areas of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts as several rivers in the Mahanadi system, including the Luna, Karandia, Chitrotpala, Kathajodi and Kuakhai, are expected to experience flooding. Flood conditions are also likely in the Devi, Kandala, Kushabhadra, Daya, Bhargavi, Rajua and Makara rivers. Meanwhile, the flood situation worsened in several parts of northern Odisha as the Baitarani, Salandi and Subarnarekha rivers continued to flow above danger levels.
Also Read | High alert in Uttarkashi after IMD rain warning, administration issues advisory
Rafting halts in Rishikesh
River rafting operations in the Ganga at Uttarakhand’s Muni-ki-Reti in Rishikesh have been halted indefinitely following continuous rainfall over the past two days, with authorities deciding to resume activities only after the weather improves and the river recedes to a safer level, said officials.
Tehri Garhwal district tourism and adventure officer Sobat Singh Rana said, “As it is currently raining across the Garhwal division and in view of Meteorological department advisories, river rafting has been halted with immediate effect until further directives are issued. Rafting will resume only after an assessment of weather conditions, the monsoonal forecast, the Ganga’s water level and the weather forecast for next week,” said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick, Assistant Editor, is a Lucknow-based journalist with over 26 years of experience covering governance, public policy and administration in Uttar Pradesh. His reporting focuses on the district administration, the Divisional Commissioner's Office, the Regional Meteorological Centre, and government policies relating to technical, higher, secondary and primary education. Known for impactful public-interest journalism, his investigations have led to significant policy attention, including a report on deficiencies in a state-run school footwear distribution scheme that prompted widespread national coverage and High Court intervention. He broke the story on the Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Cuisine initiative, highlighting the inclusion of sweets and the exclusion of non-vegetarian dishes, triggering widespread public debate. He covered Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, reports on the event's administrative, logistical and civic dimensions. From 2012 to 2024, he headed the Lucknow City Bureau, leading coverage of the state's administrative and civic developments while mentoring young reporters. He loves to travel, listen to music. He is fond of eating good food both veg and non veg. He has travelled to several states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Family Nadu, Kerela, Bihar, Jharkhand and home state UP.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More