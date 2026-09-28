Taylor Swift stuns in black and silver Tamara Ralph gown at 2026 MTV VMAs; fans call it ‘one of her best looks’ | Pics

The black bodice transitioned into a striking silver skirt at the drop waist. Covered in shimmering embellishment, the floor-length skirt featured an asymmetric gathered detail at the hip and a thigh-high slit, bringing movement and drama to the otherwise structured silhouette.

For the VMAs red carpet, Taylor turned to Tamara Ralph’s Fall 2026 couture collection. The gown featured a fitted black bodice with a halter neckline, creating a streamlined silhouette through the upper half of the look. Sheer detailing at the back added a subtle sensual touch without taking away from the gown’s sophisticated finish.

Taylor Swift brought a sleek dose of old-Hollywood glamour with a modern edge to the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, stepping onto the red carpet in a dramatic black and silver Tamara Ralph gown. The singer attended the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on Sunday night, choosing a look that balanced understated elegance with high-shine drama. (Also read: Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date night with Travis Kelce in metallic dress at NYC’s popular North Indian restaurant )

How she styled her look The contrast between the restrained black bodice and sparkling silver skirt made the gown stand out on the red carpet, while the asymmetric draping added another layer of detail to the look.

Taylor kept the rest of her styling relatively minimal, allowing the gown to remain the focal point. She paired it with shimmering silver strappy pumps that complemented the metallic skirt.

For jewellery, the singer opted for diamond drop earrings by Leviev and an Etho Maria diamond ring. Her hair was styled simply with her signature bangs and shoulder-length hair, while her makeup remained polished and understated.

The look was curated by stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

How internet reacted Taylor Swift’s VMAs look quickly became a talking point among fans, with her red-carpet pictures drawing a flurry of reactions online. “This is easily one of her best looks!!!” one user wrote, while another commented, “Not usually on my best-dressed list, but this look is a total touchdown.”

Others praised the gown and her styling, calling it “insane” and saying, “The perfect hair!!” One fan wrote, “Finally a serve after her being allergic for a while. This look ate down,” while another said, “That’s how you do it, Taylor.” “This might be the best she’s ever looked, oh wow,” another fan added.