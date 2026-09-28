Alia Bhatt brings 1997 Givenchy couture into 2026 with a butter yellow look, sharp tailoring and cute statement bow

Alia Bhatt proves that whether she’s serving a glamorous red-carpet look or keeping things chic in a co-ord set, she can pull off both with equal panache. The actor was spotted in Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a sophisticated pale yellow ensemble that perfectly captured the office-core aesthetic.

The outing came soon after she walked the runway for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show, where she shared the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal. Let’s decode Alia’s chic look and take away some easy fashion notes for your next workwear moment. (Also read: Alia Bhatt proves sequins never go out of style in dazzling top, mini skirt at Don’t Be Shy premiere with Ranbir Kapoor )

Alia Bhatt stuns in chic butter yellow outfit Alia turned heads in a butter yellow skirt-and-top ensemble from Givenchy’s 1997 couture collection for Alexander McQueen. The fitted, long-sleeved top featured sharp notched lapels and a deep neckline, bringing a structured edge to the soft pastel hue.

The real showstopper was the oversized bow cinched at the waist. Adding volume and drama to the otherwise streamlined silhouette, it instantly became the focal point of the look. Gathered detailing around the waist softened the structured design, striking a balance between sharp tailoring and feminine detailing.

She teamed the top with a matching fitted mini skirt, with subtle ruching adding texture while keeping the overall silhouette sleek and understated.