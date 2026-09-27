Can your home make you happier? 5 decor tips to create a space you love
Make your home your safe space by adding personal and comforting touches.
They say your home is where the heart is, and returning home can be one of the happiest parts of your day. Your space acts as a personal sanctuary after a long day outside. To enhance this sense of comfort and happiness, keep your interiors uncluttered and thoughtfully curate a space that reflects your personality and supports a positive mood.
ALSO READ: Minimalist or maximalist? 7 ways to balance both decor styles at home
We asked an expert how to design a happy home. Priyanka Sinha, founder of The Opulence Interior Design Studio, highlighted what really matters when creating a space that exudes joy.
A happy home transcends all trends. She said, “A happy home isn't just styled around the latest trends in furniture and decor. The perfect home should adapt to you and yours, make you feel comfortable and relaxed, and allow you to settle in by making you feel at home.”
Here are 5 tips for designing a happy home:
1. Decorate with things that mean something to you
- Objects you choose can help turn a house into a home.
- Make room for belongings with emotional value, such as family photographs, travel souvenirs, artworks, and treasured books.
- For example, holiday photographs, display pottery collected on travels, handmade gifts, and an inherited clock.
2. Choose colours that create the mood you want
- Think about how you want a room to feel before choosing its colour.
- Shades of beige, light brown, ivory, terracotta, or even warm green can evoke a certain soothing quality without losing any chic appeal.
- Always buy according to the ambience you want to generate instead of following the trend blindly.
3. Bring natural elements indoors
- Nature can be energising or calming.
- Use flowers, plants, wood, cane and natural fabrics to give your home a connection to nature.
- For example, you can consider a cane chair, a wooden side table, cotton cushion covers, and linen curtains.
4. Make comfort and practicality part of the design
- A happy interior is also a warm home.
- Choose some scattered pillows and curtains, warm and easily maintained floors, rugs, and lamps with dimming capability, and create a warm and comfortable environment.
5. Create spaces for quiet time and togetherness
- Create a comfortable seating area where friends can gather and chat.
- Set up a cosy reading corner with a welcoming armchair and a reading lamp.
- Make your dining area welcoming.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More