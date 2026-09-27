Child complains of tummy ache every morning before school? Paediatrician shares possible causes

Complaining of a stomachache when it is time to get ready for school is probably the most common technique to bunk classes that students have employed for ages. But what if this is not simply an excuse to stay at home, but a symptom of an underlying cause?

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, paediatrician Dr Sushil Singla shared that recurrent abdominal pain in children can have several causes. Constipation, irregular eating habits, indigestion, food-related issues and anxiety can all contribute.

“The pattern of the pain, when it occurs, and the symptoms that come with it can help parents understand what may be happening,” he stated.

What can cause pain that occurs only before school? If the stomach ache regularly appears on school mornings and improves when the child stays home, such as during weekends and on holidays, emotional stress could be playing a role, pointed out Dr Singla.

“School-related anxiety can stem from exams, academic pressure, homework, difficulties with friends, bullying, separation from parents or fear of a particular situation at school,” he stated. “Children do not always know how to express these feelings directly and may instead complain of physical symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea or an urgent need to use the toilet.”

However, this does not mean the pain is imaginary. As per the paediatrician, stress can affect the gut and can produce very real physical symptoms.

“Parents can gently ask what the child is feeling about school instead of immediately assuming they are trying to avoid it. Changes in sleep, appetite, mood or behaviour may also offer clues,” he noted.