Do you need an eye check-up even for clear vision? Doctor reveals silent retinal risks and why regular checks matter

An eye check-up may only cross your mind when your vision becomes blurry, when you find yourself squinting, or when you need a new pair of glasses. But clear vision does not necessarily mean your eyes are healthy, as some retinal problems can develop without noticeable symptoms in their early stages.

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Dr Mahesh G, senior consultant and head of vitreo retina at Giridhar Eye Institute, Kochi, and general secretary of the Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI), revealed why retinal checks matter, especially for those with diabetes and older adults.

Why are retinal conditions silent? Some eye conditions go unnoticed in the early stages, making it seem like there is nothing wrong with your eye health. But there are many such conditions that can progress silently.

Dr Mahesh named conditions like diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). He also attributed diabetes to being one of the causes, as high blood sugar slowly weakens the tiny blood vessels supplying the retina. Most alarmingly, many diabetic patients remain unaware of the deterioration in eye health.