Urmila Matondkar to Kajol: The OG beauties of Bollywood dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. Watch

Bollywood celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's grand 15-year celebration of Mijwan in Mumbai on Saturday, September 26. Closed by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the fashion showcase saw many stars in the front row, including the OG beauties of Bollywood, including Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, among others. Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. Watch Here's decoding what these starlets wore to the show: Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit attended Manish Malhotra's showcase in a chikankari saree with an ivory base, beautifully accentuated with intricate hand embroidery, sequin work, and ombre patterns done in light blue, pink and green hues. She styled the look with an embellished blouse, diamond earrings, matching bangles, a statement ring, and an embellished clutch, all complemented with loose, wavy tresses and striking makeup. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar looked lovely as always at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan showcase in a beige-and-gold ensemble, featuring a sequin-embellished thigh-length blouse and a chic beige chiffon skirt with intricate patterns. The exaggerated sleeves, scalloped hem, scoop neckline, and shimmering sequins elevated the dress's look. Urmila balanced it all with statement earrings, a stylish watch, rings, and striking glam. Kajol

Kajol attended the Mijwan show in a pink sequinned saree, a statement ensemble associated with the designer himself. She wore a light pink drape decked with intricate, shimmering embellishments. A stylish silk blouse, diamond earrings, matching bangles, side-parted loose tresses, and minimal makeup rounded off the styling. Shilpa Shetty