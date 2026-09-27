This 10-minute high-protein moong dal paneer cheela recipe packs 32g protein and is perfect for busy mornings
This high-protein moong cheela recipe by a fitness coach is easy to prepare. Made with soaked moong dal and paneer, it is a nutritious breakfast option.
Mornings are the busiest time of the day. While getting ready for work and exercising are big contributing factors, the headache of deciding what to eat for breakfast is another. Moreover, it has to be easy and quick, while also being nutritious and healthy. A recipe shared by Nidhi Gupta, an ACE and UNICEF-certified fitness coach, ticks all these boxes.
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High-protein moong dal paneer cheela
On September 23, the fitness coach shared a recipe for a balanced high-protein moong chilla for breakfast on Instagram. Sharing why she chooses this chilla, she revealed that it is a complete vegetarian protein combination, adding, “Most Indian breakfasts are carb-heavy. This one flips the plate: higher protein, moderate carbs, healthy fats from paneer and curd, and blood sugar-friendly breakfast.”
According to her, this is the easiest high-protein breakfast you’ll make this week. All you need is moong dal at home; if you have it, blend it with a few simple ingredients and make this delicious recipe in just 10 minutes. The recipe is perfect for fat loss, muscle gain, PCOS and busy mornings.
Approx Protein: 32 to 35g per serving.
1 Serving
Ingredients
⦿ 60g soaked moong dal
⦿ 20g besan
⦿ ¼ cup curd (about 60g)
⦿ 1 inch of ginger
⦿ 1 green chilli
⦿ 2 to 4 tbsp water (if needed for blending)
⦿ Salt to taste
⦿ ½ tsp turmeric
⦿ ½ tsp red chilli powder
⦿ ½ tsp cumin powder
⦿ ½ tsp ajwain
⦿ Fresh coriander (optional)
- Topping
⦿ 100g grated paneer
⦿ Chopped onion
⦿ Chopped capsicum
⦿ Chopped coriander
⦿ Black pepper
⦿ Chilli flakes
Method
Step 1: Take 60g of moong dal and soak it for two to three hours. Blend the soaked moong dal, curd, ginger, green chilli, and a little water into a smooth batter.
Step 2: Adjust the consistency of the batter by adding a little more water if needed. Now, mix in the besan and all the spices. Combine everything well to create a smooth paste for your moong dal cheela.
Step 3: Spread the cheela batter evenly on a hot tawa.
Step 4: Top it with paneer, onion, capsicum and coriander.
Step 5: Flip and cook the chilla for 2 to 3 minutes until golden.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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