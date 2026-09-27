This 10-minute high-protein moong dal paneer cheela recipe packs 32g protein and is perfect for busy mornings

According to her, this is the easiest high-protein breakfast you’ll make this week. All you need is moong dal at home; if you have it, blend it with a few simple ingredients and make this delicious recipe in just 10 minutes. The recipe is perfect for fat loss, muscle gain, PCOS and busy mornings.

On September 23, the fitness coach shared a recipe for a balanced high-protein moong chilla for breakfast on Instagram. Sharing why she chooses this chilla, she revealed that it is a complete vegetarian protein combination, adding, “Most Indian breakfasts are carb-heavy. This one flips the plate: higher protein, moderate carbs, healthy fats from paneer and curd, and blood sugar-friendly breakfast.”

Mornings are the busiest time of the day. While getting ready for work and exercising are big contributing factors, the headache of deciding what to eat for breakfast is another. Moreover, it has to be easy and quick, while also being nutritious and healthy. A recipe shared by Nidhi Gupta, an ACE and UNICEF-certified fitness coach, ticks all these boxes.

Ingredients ⦿ 60g soaked moong dal

⦿ 20g besan

⦿ ¼ cup curd (about 60g)

⦿ 1 inch of ginger

⦿ 1 green chilli

⦿ 2 to 4 tbsp water (if needed for blending)

⦿ Salt to taste

⦿ ½ tsp turmeric

⦿ ½ tsp red chilli powder

⦿ ½ tsp cumin powder

⦿ ½ tsp ajwain

⦿ Fresh coriander (optional)

Topping ⦿ 100g grated paneer

⦿ Chopped onion

⦿ Chopped capsicum

⦿ Chopped coriander

⦿ Black pepper

⦿ Chilli flakes

Method Step 1: Take 60g of moong dal and soak it for two to three hours. Blend the soaked moong dal, curd, ginger, green chilli, and a little water into a smooth batter.

Step 2: Adjust the consistency of the batter by adding a little more water if needed. Now, mix in the besan and all the spices. Combine everything well to create a smooth paste for your moong dal cheela.

Step 3: Spread the cheela batter evenly on a hot tawa.

Step 4: Top it with paneer, onion, capsicum and coriander.

Step 5: Flip and cook the chilla for 2 to 3 minutes until golden.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.