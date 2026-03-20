Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's vegetarian protein bowl recipe with brown rice, grilled paneer is delicious and healthy. Watch
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein bowl recipe is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and those looking for a nutritious, veg meal. Check the step-by-step recipe.
Finding a meal that balances high protein content with gourmet flavour can often feel like a culinary tightrope walk. However, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has simplified the process. An August 2024 video on his Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana YouTube channel features a step-by-step breakdown of his signature protein bowl recipe. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals
This vibrant dish is a masterclass in textures, combining nutty brown rice, succulent grilled paneer, and a medley of crisp, sauteed vegetables. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or simply looking to upgrade your lunch game, this protein-rich recipe offers a nutrient-dense solution that doesn't skimp on taste. The beauty of this recipe lies in its layered approach. Each element is seasoned individually to ensure every bite is packed with flavour.
Here is chef Sanjeev Kapoor's step-by-step protein bowl recipe:
Ingredients for grilled paneer
200 grams cottage cheese (paneer), cut into thick slices
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp red chilli flakes
½ tsp dried mixed herbs
¾ tsp lemon juice
2 tsp olive oil
Salt to taste
½ tbsp oil
Ingredients for herbed rice
½ cup cooked brown rice
½ tbsp olive oil
½ tbsp finely chopped garlic
¼ tsp red chilli flakes
½ tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves
½ tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
1 tsp chopped fresh mixed herbs
Salt to taste
Ingredients for sauteed veggies
2 tsps olive oil
2 tsps finely chopped garlic
3-4 button mushrooms, thickly sliced
6-8 medium broccoli florets, blanched and drained
¼ cup mixed coloured capsicum triangles
½ medium carrot, peeled, cut into triangles, boiled, and drained
½ medium onion, cut into quarters and layers separated
Salt to taste
¼ tsp chopped fresh mixed herbs
Ingredients for dressing
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp honey
½ tbsp mustard paste
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Ingredients for salad
5-6 cherry tomatoes, halved
½ medium English cucumber, cut into ½ inch cubes
10- 12 assorted lettuce leaves
2 tbsps mixed micro greens + for garnish
Method
1. Take cottage cheese on a plate. Add garlic powder, onion powder, red chilli flakes, dried mixed herbs, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt, then apply the mixture evenly to the cottage cheese slices and set aside for 10-15 minutes.
2. To make the herbed rice, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic, mix and cook for a few seconds.
3. Add red chilli flakes, mint leaves, coriander leaves, mixed herbs, and salt and mix well. Add brown rice and mix well. Sprinkle 1 tbsp water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Take the pan off the heat.
4. To make the sautéed veggies, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic and mix well. Cook till golden brown.
5. Add mushrooms, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add broccoli, capsicums, carrots, and onion and mix well. Add salt and fresh herbs and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
6. Take the pan off the heat.
7. To make the dressing, put extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. Add honey, mustard paste, salt, and crushed black peppercorns; whisk until well combined. Add the cherry tomatoes and English cucumber. Tear the assorted lettuce leaves and add them to the bowl along with microgreens, and gently toss until well combined.
8. To grill the cottage cheese, heat oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the cottage cheese on it and grill for 1-2 minutes on high heat. Flip and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes as well.
9. To assemble, place a portion of the herbed rice in a serving bowl. Add a portion of the veggie mixture, place some of the salad on the side, and arrange the cottage cheese on top, garnish with microgreens and serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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