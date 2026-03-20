Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's vegetarian protein bowl recipe with brown rice, grilled paneer is delicious and healthy. Watch

This vibrant dish is a masterclass in textures, combining nutty brown rice, succulent grilled paneer, and a medley of crisp, sauteed vegetables. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or simply looking to upgrade your lunch game, this protein-rich recipe offers a nutrient-dense solution that doesn't skimp on taste. The beauty of this recipe lies in its layered approach. Each element is seasoned individually to ensure every bite is packed with flavour.

Finding a meal that balances high protein content with gourmet flavour can often feel like a culinary tightrope walk. However, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has simplified the process. An August 2024 video on his Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana YouTube channel features a step-by-step breakdown of his signature protein bowl recipe. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals

Method 1. Take cottage cheese on a plate. Add garlic powder, onion powder, red chilli flakes, dried mixed herbs, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt, then apply the mixture evenly to the cottage cheese slices and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

2. To make the herbed rice, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic, mix and cook for a few seconds.

3. Add red chilli flakes, mint leaves, coriander leaves, mixed herbs, and salt and mix well. Add brown rice and mix well. Sprinkle 1 tbsp water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Take the pan off the heat.

4. To make the sautéed veggies, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic and mix well. Cook till golden brown.

5. Add mushrooms, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add broccoli, capsicums, carrots, and onion and mix well. Add salt and fresh herbs and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

6. Take the pan off the heat.

7. To make the dressing, put extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. Add honey, mustard paste, salt, and crushed black peppercorns; whisk until well combined. Add the cherry tomatoes and English cucumber. Tear the assorted lettuce leaves and add them to the bowl along with microgreens, and gently toss until well combined.

8. To grill the cottage cheese, heat oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the cottage cheese on it and grill for 1-2 minutes on high heat. Flip and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes as well.

9. To assemble, place a portion of the herbed rice in a serving bowl. Add a portion of the veggie mixture, place some of the salad on the side, and arrange the cottage cheese on top, garnish with microgreens and serve.

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