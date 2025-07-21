Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 delicious ways to sneak protein into your daily diet: Moong dal to vegan omelette with tofu

We all know that when it comes to losing weight, gaining muscle, or if you are just starting out with strength training, protein is the game-changer you need in your diet. However, in the pursuit of eating healthier, often protein consumption becomes boring as people end up thinking: eating healthy means giving up everything you love. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor lists 5 delicious ways to sneak protein into your daily diet, sharing recipes rich in protein and big on flavour. (Pinterest)

According to chef Sanjeev Kapoor, that is not the case. In a blog post shared on June 24, he listed some delicious ways to sneak protein into your daily diet, sharing 5 recipes ‘rich in protein and big on flavour.’ Let's find out what the dishes are:

1. Moong dal omelette

“This recipe gives you everything you love about a comforting omelette without using a single egg. Whether you are starting your morning with it or enjoying it as a light meal, this dish fits beautifully into a balanced routine,” he said in the blog. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

1½ cups split skinless moong dal, washed and soaked

4-6 green chillies

Salt to taste

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium capsicum, chopped

4 tbsps corn kernels, boiled and crushed

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

¼ tsp turmeric powder

4 tsps oil

¼ small beetroot, cut into thin strips

¼ small carrot, cut into thin strips

Tomato ketchup to serve

Method:

1. Add moong daal, green chillies and salt in a blender. Add sufficient water and blend to a fine paste.

2. Take the blended mixture, add onion, capsicum, corn kernels, tomato, coriander and turmeric powder in a bowl. Mix well.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add batter and spread it. Sprinkle beetroot and carrot.Cover and cook on both the sides till golden brown.

4. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

2. Scrambled eggs

Screambled eggs are packed with protein that keeps you full and energised, the chef pointed out. “It's a delicious way to turn an everyday ingredient into something that feels just right,” he added. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

8 eggs

2 tbsps butter

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

2 tbsps fresh cream

Chopped fresh chives for garnish

Tossed cherry tomatoes to serve

Toasted brown bread slices to serve

Method:

1. Add the eggs to a bowl and whisk for a few seconds.

2. Heat 1 tbsp butter in a non-stick pan, pour the eggs into it, mix and cook on low heat till the eggs scramble.

3. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns and remaining butter and mix well. Add fresh cream, mix and take the pan off the heat.

4. Transfer the scrambled eggs into a serving plate, garnish with chives and serve hot with toasted bread slices and tossed cherry tomatoes.

3. Soyabean granules sabzi

The chef stressed that the dish is full of texture, rich in plant-based protein, and pairs wonderfully with roti, rice, or even as a filling for wraps and sandwiches. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

200 grams soyabean granules

2 cups warm milk

3 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 medium onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

Method:

1. Wash soyabean granules with lukewarm water. Drain and then soak in warm milk for ½ hour.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds. When they start to change colour, add onions and sauté till golden brown. Add ginger-green chilli paste and cook for ½ minute.

3. Add tomatoes and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Cook till the oil separates.

4. Add soyabean granules and mix well. Cover and cook till soya granules are cooked. These normally take about 10 minutes. Add a little water if required. Add salt and cook till it is almost dry.

5. Add coriander leaves, mix and cook for a few seconds.

6. Serve hot, garnished with coriander leaves.

4. Vegan tofu omelette

The wholesome, protein-rich meal that's completely egg-free and full of flavour, works beautifully as a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or even a midweek dinner, chef Sanjeev pointed out. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

150 grams crumbled tofu

1 small onion

1 medium tomato

¼ small green capsicum

¼ small yellow capsicum

1 green chilli

1-2 button mushrooms

5-6 fresh coriander sprigs

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp turmeric powder

Rock salt to taste

1½ cups coconut milk

Creamy peanut butter for greasing

Tomato ketchup for serving

Method:

1. Chop the onion and tomato, set them aside. Finely chop green capsicum and yellow capsicum. Set them aside.

2. Finely chop the green chilli and slice the button mushrooms. Finely chop coriander sprigs. Set aside.

3. In a blender jar, add gram flour, nutritional yeast, turmeric powder, rock salt, coconut milk, tofu and blend till smooth.

4. Heat an iron tawa, take peanut butter in a muslin cloth potli and rub on top of the hot tawa.

5. Add a portion of the prepared batter and spread it slightly to form a small disc. Place a portion of the chopped vegetables and press it gently.

6. Cover and cook on medium heat till the underside turns golden brown. Fold in half and transfer onto a serving plate.

7. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

5. Palak paneer

According to chef Sanjeev Kapoor, spinach adds fibre, iron, and antioxidants, while paneer offers a generous dose of protein and healthy fats. Together, they create a flavour-packed dish that pairs beautifully with warm rotis, jeera rice, or even a crisp side salad. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 medium bunches of spinach (palak)

400 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

2 green chillies

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Salt to taste

½ tsp garam masala powder

¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

2 tbsps fresh cream + for garnish

Ginger strips for garnish

Whole wheat paranthas to serve

Method:

1. Trim the stems of the spinach leaves and wash them thoroughly.

2. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a deep pan. Add the spinach leaves, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Drain into ice-cold water.

3. Squeeze the excess water from the blanched spinach leaves and transfer them into a grinder jar. Break the green chillies and add them. Grind to a fine paste.

4. Cut the cottage cheese into 1-inch cubes.

5. Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them change colour. Add garlic, mix and cook for 1 minute.

6. Add onion and sauté till translucent. Add the ground paste, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add salt and mix well.

7. Add cottage cheese, garam masala powder, dried fenugreek leaves powder, fresh cream, and gently mix till well combined.

8. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh cream, ginger strips, and serve hot with paranthas.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.