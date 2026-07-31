Is dry skin more vulnerable to skin cancer? Oncologist Dr Amrita Srivastava reveals what actually increases risk

A common doubt is whether a certain skin type has an advantage or disadvantage. Addressing this, the oncologist clarified what actually influences vulnerability to skin cancer: "The truth is, both dry and oily skin face unique challenges in extreme weather, but neither skin type alone determines cancer risk. What matters more is how well your skin is protected from environmental damage.”

Dr Amrita Srivastava , consultant in radiation oncology at HCG Cancer Hospital, Borivali, spotlighted a common misconception: many people believe that oily skin is naturally protected because of excess sebum, while dry skin is more vulnerable because of its weakened barrier. But is skin type the only factor influencing cancer risk? Dr Srivastava debunked several myths and shared what actually increases skin cancer risk, and how extreme weather may contribute to skin damage and sun protection measures every skin type needs.

There are several skin types, from oily to dry, and each requires different skincare products because it has its own distinct needs. But do these differences extend beyond your usual skincare routine? Is there any possibility of your skin type also influencing the chances of developing skin cancer? Especially during extreme weather conditions? ALSO READ: Working in AC all day? Dermatologist explains why your skin feels dry even during the monsoon

Further, she also helped to differentiate between how dry and oily skin behave in extreme weather.

Dry skin, as per the expert, develops tiny cracks in its barrier, especially during harsh winters or in heavily air-conditioned environments. Now, these cracks can make the skin more vulnerable to UV rays, pollution, and irritations. As for oily skin, the oncologist firmly cautioned against the common belief that this skin type carries inherent protective benefits. Because of the excess sebum, it does not shield from ultraviolet radiation. You will still need a sunscreen.

What may cause skin cancer? Instead of blaming your skin type, your focus should be elsewhere. Dr Srivastava identified the main culprits and described how they may increase vulnerability to skin cancer: "Excessive sun exposure, dehydration, lack of sunscreen, and ignoring skin changes are the bigger culprits. Extreme heat can intensify UV exposure and trigger inflammation, while freezing winds may weaken the skin barrier. Both situations can leave skin stressed and vulnerable.”

How should you protect your skin? For sun protection and also to reduce skin cancer risks, the oncologist recommended, “Using a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen, maintaining adequate hydration, wearing protective clothing, and monitoring the skin for any new or unusual changes are essential preventive measures for all skin types.”

Quick fact check of common skin-related myths Here are some skin-related myths, which the expert fact-checked:

Myth 1: Oily skin doesn’t need sunscreen.

Fact 1: Every skin type requires daily sun protection, regardless of oil production.

Myth 2: Dry skin automatically means higher cancer risk.

Fact 2: Skin cancer risk is influenced more by UV exposure, genetics, and overall skin protection habits than by skin type alone.

Myth 3: Cloudy or cold weather protects the skin completely.

Fact 3: UV rays can still penetrate clouds and reflect off surfaces like water, sand, and snow.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.