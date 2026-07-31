Still don't know what 'morning shed' is? It's a beauty trend you should avoid: Gurgaon dermatologist explains why

From silk bonnets and mouth tape to under-eye patches and heavy layers of slugging ointment, the 'morning shed' has dominated social media for a while now. Viewers are captivated by videos showing people peeling off an array of overnight beauty treatments to reveal so-called flawless skin. Also read | Eating dirt to poop mask: Most bizarre beauty hacks that took over social media

However, behind the aesthetically pleasing beauty routines lies a critical medical distinction. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest in Gurgaon, cautioned against letting social media hacks replace clinical reality.

"The 'morning shed' trend has become very popular on social media... even though the trend looks nice, it is important to distinguish between things that are proven to work and things that are just beauty tricks," Dr Jain said.

Working with your skin’s natural clock While layering dozens of products might seem productive, it often works against the skin’s biology, she highlighted. During sleep, the skin undergoes a natural repair cycle, but it also experiences transepidermal water loss, leaving it more vulnerable to irritation.

"The skin has its natural schedule. At night, the skin loses water. This makes the skin more receptive to skincare ingredients. It also makes the skin more likely to get dry or irritated. That is why a good nighttime routine should focus on repairing the skin barrier by avoiding excessive product use," Dr Jain shared.

Rather than focusing on product volume, she said that true efficacy comes down to ingredient quality and application: "How well a nighttime routine works depends on choosing the right ingredients and using them correctly, rather than on how many products are used. A strong skin barrier can better handle ingredients. It heals faster and looks better over time than skin that is always getting too much treatment."

Key ingredients that support overnight recovery include ceramides to repair and reinforce the lipid barrier, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture, and properly used retinoids to encourage cell renewal, as per Dr Jain. Also read | What is K-beauty slugging skincare trend? Benefits, cautions, tips to "slug" your skin