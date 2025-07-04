TikTok's ‘morning shed’ beauty trend: Do jaw bras, mouth tapes really benefit skin? Dermat warns against K-Beauty craze

K-Beauty continues to enjoy widespread popularity in the Indian market and its global influence shows no signs of slowing down. Alongside this enduring trend, several new skincare and self-care practices are gaining traction across social media platforms. Trends like “eat your collagen”, “caveman skincare”, “skin zoning” and now the “morning shed” are buzzing topics, especially among younger audiences. From jaw bras to mouth tape: Know all about 'morning shed', the viral skincare trend taking over TikTok.(File Photo)

Truth behind TikTok’s morning shed craze

The latest in this line-up is the “morning shed” trend — a phrase coined on TikTok. The idea involves layering multiple skincare and self-care products before bedtime, such as face serums, under-eye patches, mouth tape and heatless curlers. In the morning, users “shed” these products, revealing rejuvenated skin and styled hair, supposedly with minimal effort.

However, in the rush to try these viral routines, it is crucial to exercise caution. Following trends blindly can do more harm than good. Speaking on the subject in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant - Dermatology at Artemis Hospitals, shared, “More isn’t always more when it comes to skincare. Morning Shed is a popular TikTok beauty trend in which individuals apply different skincare products and accessories, including sheet masks, eye patches, chin straps, and mouth tape, at night in hopes of waking up with glowing skin. The word shed indicates stripping off these layers in the morning to get rejuvenated skin and perfectly styled hair.”

Is Your Nighttime Routine Ruining Your Skin? The Truth About the 'Morning Shed' Trend.(Image by Freepik)

She revealed, “Some people enjoy this ritual for self-care and moisturising; dermatologists advise against piling too much on the skin. Applying too many products at once can clog the skin, causing irritation, breakouts, and weakened skin barriers. For example, sleeping in sheet masks can dehydrate the skin rather than moisturize it, as they are meant to be used for a short period of time.”

Dr Shifa Yadav cautioned, “Mixing active ingredients like retinol with harsh acids can cause adverse reactions. It is best to have a simple nighttime routine, gentle cleansing, the use of the proper moisturizer, and targeted treatments as needed. The Morning Shed phenomenon offers instant gratification, but it is advisable to consider skin health rather than viral beauty regimens. A visit to a dermatologist will help in creating a regimen which is both safe and effective for your skin.”

Skincare simplicity is the new luxury

From jaw bras to mouth tape, the latest wave of beauty gadgets flooding social media promises everything from chiseled jawlines to better breathing while you sleep. However, the question is - do these viral tools work or are they just smoke and mirrors?

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Mili Sinha, Physician at La Clinique and Expert at Oteria, explained, “Gadgets like chin straps and jaw bras may give the illusion of lift but let’s be clear, there’s no magic in them and those complicated 10-step routines you see everywhere are not always necessary because layering products can be beneficial but too much can actually harm your skin. One must be aware that overloading it and scrubbing it clean can lead to irritation and long-term damage. Skin needs consistency, not chaos.”

Indian skin requires recovery time for the skin to glow, instead of overloading with multiple steps and products.(Shutterstock)

She elaborated, “True skin health isn’t about following trends — it’s about balance. If you're piling on products and stripping your skin in the process, you're not caring for it; you're damaging it. Skincare doesn’t have to be complicated. Stick to gentle cleansing, smart moisturizing, daily SPF and keep it simple. Simplicity is the real luxury in skincare.”

In the world of social media, where drama sells and trends spread like wildfire, it is easy to get swept up in the latest viral skincare fads. While some, like heatless curls, might be harmless, many of these trends are designed more to grab attention than to genuinely improve your skin.

For those with sensitive or inflammatory conditions, sticking to a simpler nighttime routine is key. After all, what shines in a viral video might not always be the best for your skin's long-term health. When it comes to skincare, the real secret lies in simplicity because sometimes, less really does lead to more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.