Nighttime skincare routine that is a must: Goodbye tired, dull skin, wake up to healthier, glowing skin

Let's admit it, ladies! After a hectic day, all we dream of is just thwarting ourselves on our beds. But trust us, that is one of the biggest skincare mistakes that we are indulging in. Following a proper nighttime skincare routine is a must if you want to wake up with a natural glow. Nighttime skincare routine to treat tired, dull skin, wake up to healthier, glowing skin(Pexels)

“Just like daytime skincare, nighttime also holds a lot of importance,” dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause of Mumbai-based Dr Shareefa Skin care Clinic, tells HT Lifestyle.

Giving your skin consistent care at night can help you with the flawless skin that you have always dreamed of. Understand that nighttime skincare is equally important and shouldn’t be missed at any cost.

“Your skin tends to repair and renew itself at night. It is the ideal time to nourish and treat your skin,” she adds. The right skincare before hitting the bed can boost hydration, reduce signs of ageing, and improve overall skin health. Dr Shareefa further adds that it is imperative to speak to the doctor and come up with an appropriate routine as per your requirements.

Nighttime skincare tips for glowing skin

Cleansing is necessary: Cleaning your skin is the first and most important part of the nighttime skincare routine. It is necessary to start by removing all makeup, dirt, and oil that have built up during the day. Opt for a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type to keep pores clean and prevent breakouts. Dr. Shareefa recommends not to rub the skin too hard; be gentle. Use a toner: Are you aware that a toner can help balance your skin’s pH and tighten pores? Choose a toner as per your skin types and skin issues. Use an alcohol-free toner with soothing ingredients like rose water or green tea. Apply toner on a cotton swab and pat on your skin. This removes excess oil and removes any makeup or pollution residue from your skin. You can also include a toner spray to your skincare routine. Say YES to serum: Dr. Shareefa states that night is the best time to use serums that are loaded with active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide and retinoids. These ingredients target concerns like pigmentation, dryness, and fine lines, and enhance your skin texture. However, it's recommended that you use the serum as per your skin type. Don’t just blindly use any products just because they are promoted on social media or come in fancy packaging. Use a moisturiser or night cream: Don't skip a moisturiser or a night cream, come what may! A nourishing moisturiser or a night cream enhances the hydration of the skin. Try to choose moisturisers or night creams with ingredients such as ceramides, peptides, or aloe vera, recommends Dr Shareefa. Eye cream: Under eye creams or patches are no less than a magic wand for your skin. These eye creams helps combat puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Eye creams generally have thicker consistency for the delicate under-eye region. These eye creams also boost hydration and keep your under-eye area supple and soft. Lip balm for soft lips: If you thought, nighttime skincare is only limited to your face, time to rethink! The skin of your lips are softer and tender as compared to your face, hence, it is important to sleep after applying a hydrating lip balm to keep your lips hydrated throughout the night.

So, the crux is, no matter what, don't skip your nighttime skincare ritual, be consistent and follow the routine religiously for optimal results.

