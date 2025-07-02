How to clean your makeup brush and sponges for the ultimate hygiene check; Our detailed guide for you

Do you know that your makeup brushes and sponges needs a once in a while wash too? Be it your favourite poppy-coloured makeup sponge or your entire set of makeup brushes, they need to be washed and cared for properly. To your surprise, filthy and dirty makeup brushes and sponges wreak more havoc on your skin than you would have ever thought of. Ways to clean your makeup brush and sponges(AI Generated)

In addition to the leftover makeup on the brush and sponge tips, these makeup tools also collect dirt and oil, making your makeup brushes and sponges a breeding ground for bacteria. This could even result in acne breakouts and rashes. In fact, if you have not been habitual of cleaning your makeup brushes often, you might be inviting infection, such as a fungal infection, E. coli, or a staph infection, which can be very serious.

Hence, cleaning your makeup tools thoroughly becomes really crucial. But then, the question is how to clean them effectively so you won't catch any skin trouble? Fret not, as this is what this entire guide is all about.

So, how often should you wash your makeup brushes and sponges?

You must wash your makeup brushes and sponges in every 10 days to help remove the leftover makeup, dirt, and reduce bacterial growth.

Brushes used for liquid or cream products, like foundation or concealer, should be cleaned more frequently, around 2–3 times a week, as they tend to trap more product and bacteria. Sponges, especially, beauty blenders, should be rinsed after every use and deep cleaned weekly. Regular cleaning not only removes dirt, oil, and bacteria but also extends the life of your tools and helps prevent breakouts and skin irritation.

How to clean your makeup brushes and sponges:

Using a mild soap: One of the most common ways to clean your makeup brushes is using a dish soap or bathing soap. All you have to do is take a deep bowl and prepare a dish soap solution with lukewarm water. Next, soak your makeup brush or sponge in the solution and gently rub it to clear away the makeup residue on the brush. Next, leave the brush for some time and then pull them out and rinse with plain water. Let it dry before using.

Using a mild shampoo: One of the easiest and most effective ways to clean them is by using a mild shampoo. Simply rinse the brush or sponge under lukewarm water, then apply a small amount of gentle shampoo and lather it into the bristles or sponge using your fingers. Gently swirl the brush on your palm or a cleaning mat to loosen makeup residue and dirt. Rinse thoroughly until the water runs clear, and squeeze out excess water without tugging on the fibers. Let them air dry completely on a clean towel before using them again. Regular cleaning not only extends the life of your tools but also helps prevent breakouts and skin irritation.

Using a vinegar solution: Cleaning makeup brushes and sponges with vinegar is a simple and natural way to remove built-up product, oils, and bacteria. To do this, mix one part white vinegar with two parts warm water in a bowl. Swirl your brushes and sponges in the solution gently for a few minutes, allowing the vinegar to break down makeup residue and disinfect the tools. After soaking, rinse thoroughly with clean water until the vinegar smell disappears. Lay the brushes flat to dry on a clean towel. This method not only keeps your tools hygienic but also helps extend their lifespan when done regularly.

How to dry your makeup brushes?

After you have washed and cleaned your makeup brushes, it's equally crucial to let them completely air dry before using them again. To dry them out, let them hang upside down on a rack or simply place them on the side of the towel. Remember not to dry them in an upright position while the brush hair is still wet, as the water might seep into the brush handle and would just worsen the glue that sticks the hair together.

How to store makeup brushes and sponges?

Once your makeup brushes are completely dried out, you can store them in an upright position. However, it is advisable to store them in a clean and dry place. It is also advisable to cover the brush to prevent any bacteria to come in contact with the bristles.

Similar to brushes, your makeup sponges should also be kept at a dry place to avoid bacteria build-up.

When to replace your makeup brush?

The brush's hair falling apart while you're cleaning is probably the very first sign that you need to change your brush now. The moment you see the bristles breaking or becoming too stiff, you know it's time to change your brush. Most brushes can be used within the span of three years. However, it all depends on the quality of your brush and the brand of makeup products you use. Apart from this, your usage also deteriorates your brush's lifespan.

