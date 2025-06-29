Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni suggests top makeup tips to ace your monsoon look

Rainy days may wash away your blues, but don't let those raindrops wash away your glam! As the clouds roll in and humidity rises, your regular makeup routine needs a monsoon makeover. From smudge-proof kajals to dewy-not-greasy skin hacks, it’s time to rainproof your beauty game. Monsoon Makeup tips by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni(Pexels)

“Before applying makeup, always begin with a clean face to ensure there’s no residual makeup”, says celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni.

Namrata Soni has around 25 years of experience and celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rani Mukherjee, Isha Ambani, former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, and Twinkle Khanna have served as blank canvases for her makeup.

Namrata, who is also the co-founder of the Simply Nam makeup range, tells HT Lifestyle her top tips for a perfect monsoon makeup.

Use a hydrating sheet mask to prepare your skin for makeup

Namrata insists on applying a hydrating sheet mask after cleaning your face, as it creates the perfect base for long-lasting makeup. She adds further that after removing the sheet mask, it's advisable to gently blot away any excess serum using the makeup removing towels. Namrata relies on a great deal on the makeup removal towels to cleaning out your face for any makeup or dust residues.

Moisturiser is the key to a hydrating skin

Simply Nam co-founder states, “Next, prep your skin according to your skin type. If you have oily skin, opt for a gel-based or serum-based moisturiser. For dry skin, choose something more hydrating. Once that’s absorbed, apply a hydrating eye cream and finish with a lip balm.”

Primers helps in sweat-proofing your makeup

Rain and humid weather comes hand in hand, resulting in sweating! Thus, Namrata swears by a primer in humid weather and states that primers must be applied on to cheeks, forehead, or chin. For extremely dry skin, she recommends using a hydrating primer on the dry patches. However, people with oily skin should apply an oil-control primer on their T-zone. Soni also recommends letting the primer sit in before applying the base for a better grip.

Water-resistant makeup products are a no-brainer

In order to prevent your makeup from melting in the rain, she advises reaching for water-resistant products that perform beautifully without feeling heavy or harsh on the skin. She says, “Always use a water-resistant kajal. Her go-to is applying it on the waterline and setting the lower lash line with a matching matte eyeshadow. It locks in the pigment beautifully.”

Lightweight foundation for humid weather

“Look for lightweight and water-resistant formulas. A satin-matte or soft matte finish works beautifully as it won’t feel heavy and lasts longer in this humidity,” says Namrata.

Quick fixes if your makeup starts melting

Namrata also shares her quick fixes to makeup melting, “If your makeup starts to melt, gently blot away excess oil with a tissue or blotting paper, then lightly dab on some pressed powder to mattify and freshen up your base without layering on too much product”. She further adds that a spritz of setting spray can also instantly refresh your look and keep everything in place for the rest of the day.

Some basic makeup products that should be kept for touch-ups

Namrata shares that keeping a mini beauty kit is a must, but do keep it minimal. A good mascara, a hydrating tinted lip balm, pressed powder, kajal, lipstick, and a small beauty blender or powder puff is all you need for quick touch-ups.

At the end, while monsoon is all about enjoying savoury with your favourite beverages, these tips are sure to help you keep up with your makeup game.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.