Homemade Instant Vermicelli Upma Recipe With Vegetables For A Quick Everyday Breakfast

A quick breakfast often starts with simple ingredients that come together in just a few minutes. The instant vermicelli upma recipe combines roasted vermicelli with fresh vegetables, mild spices, curry leaves, and mustard seeds to create a light yet flavourful meal. Vermicelli is a thin noodle usually made from wheat, while millet vermicelli is another nutritious option. Upma is a well-known South Indian dish prepared by cooking grains or noodles with tempered spices and vegetables. During the monsoon, a steaming bowl of vermicelli upma makes a great choice for breakfast or an evening meal because it is quick to prepare and easy to enjoy.

The instant vermicelli upma recipe provides steady energy from complex carbohydrates while remaining naturally low in fat and cholesterol">low in fat and cholesterol when cooked with minimal oil. Vegetables such as carrots, peas, beans, and onions add dietary fibre that supports digestion">dietary fibre that supports digestion and helps keep hunger under control for longer. Using whole wheat or millet vermicelli also promotes a slower release of glucose compared to refined varieties. Mild spices, curry leaves, and mustard seeds enhance both flavour and nutritional value by contributing iron and B vitamins.

This recipe is easy to customise with ingredients like roasted peanuts, cashews, sprouts, or paneer to increase plant-based protein and improve texture. Mixed vegetables also provide magnesium, phosphorus, and other essential minerals that support everyday body functions. The combination of fibre, protein, and wholesome ingredients makes this dish suitable for balanced breakfasts and light meals without feeling heavy.

The instant vermicelli upma recipe is known for its soft texture, colourful vegetables, and gentle blend of spices. Prepared in one pan with everyday pantry ingredients, it delivers a

delicious meal that fits busy mornings while bringing fresh flavours to rainy-day breakfasts.