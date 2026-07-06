How to Make Kokum & Cumin Rasam: A Light, Tangy South Indian Soup for Healthy Digestion

Kokum and cumin rasam is a light, tangy south indian soup made with simple ingredients that create a flavourful broth enjoyed for both its taste and wellness benefits. Naturally light and easy to prepare, this healthy soup recipe fits perfectly into monsoon lunches and light dinners. Kokum & Cumin Rasam (Freepik)

Kokum and cumin rasam is inspired by the coastal cuisines of Karnataka, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, where kokum is widely used for its pleasantly sour flavour and cooling nature. This South Indian food combines dried kokum, roasted cumin, black pepper, curry leaves, garlic, and mild spices to prepare a digestive food that is both refreshing and aromatic. Served on its own or with steamed rice, the rasam delivers a balanced combination of tanginess and spice.

Kokum is naturally rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, while cumin contains compounds that support digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Together, they may help reduce bloating, ease acidity, support hydration, and contribute to healthy weight management through their light, low-calorie profile. The broth also provides a comforting source of fluids without feeling heavy.

Unlike regular rasam, which usually relies on tamarind and cooked lentils for its signature taste, Kokum and cumin rasam uses kokum as the primary souring ingredient, creating a lighter and more refreshing flavour. The recipe contains fewer calories, offers naturally cooling properties, and delivers a distinctive fruity tang that makes it especially suitable for rainy days while supporting digestive health and everyday wellness.