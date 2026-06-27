Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts: Healthy, High-Fiber Breakfast for Weight Loss

Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma recipe with vegetables & peanuts transforms the familiar South Indian favourite into a healthier meal by replacing semolina with fibre-rich foxtail millet. Ideal for busy mornings, this recipe delivers balanced nutrition, long-lasting energy, and satisfying flavour while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-loss plans. Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts (Freepik)

Millet upma has gained popularity as a smart alternative to regular upma because of its impressive nutritional profile. Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma combines foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and lentils to create a healthy upma recipe rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals. As a weight loss breakfast, foxtail millet digests slowly due to its low glycaemic index, helping maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Peanuts contribute heart-friendly fats and plant protein, while colourful vegetables increase antioxidants, vitamins, and natural freshness, making this Indian superfood suitable for everyday healthy breakfasts, particularly during warmer months.

Foxtail millet naturally provides complex carbohydrates, magnesium, iron, zinc, and dietary fibre that support digestion and sustained energy. Peanuts add healthy monounsaturated fats and protein, while roasted chana dal and urad dal further improve the protein content of the meal. Mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, and capsicum contribute Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and additional fibre. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice improves iron absorption while enhancing the overall flavour, making the breakfast both nutritious and refreshing.

Upma has long been enjoyed across South India as a quick breakfast prepared with roasted semolina, spices, and vegetables. This healthier version replaces semolina with foxtail millet, creating a dish that contains more fibre, additional minerals, and a lower glycaemic index. Unlike regular upma, which depends mainly on refined semolina for carbohydrates, millet upma offers better nutritional balance, improved protein content from peanuts and lentils, and longer-lasting energy. The result is a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy weight management while delivering a mildly nutty flavour and satisfying texture.