Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts: Healthy, High-Fiber Breakfast for Weight Loss
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma with vegetables and peanuts is a high-fibre, nutrient-rich breakfast that supports healthy weight management and balanced nutrition.
Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma recipe with vegetables & peanuts transforms the familiar South Indian favourite into a healthier meal by replacing semolina with fibre-rich foxtail millet. Ideal for busy mornings, this recipe delivers balanced nutrition, long-lasting energy, and satisfying flavour while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-loss plans.
Millet upma has gained popularity as a smart alternative to regular upma because of its impressive nutritional profile. Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma combines foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and lentils to create a healthy upma recipe rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals. As a weight loss breakfast, foxtail millet digests slowly due to its low glycaemic index, helping maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Peanuts contribute heart-friendly fats and plant protein, while colourful vegetables increase antioxidants, vitamins, and natural freshness, making this Indian superfood suitable for everyday healthy breakfasts, particularly during warmer months.
Foxtail millet naturally provides complex carbohydrates, magnesium, iron, zinc, and dietary fibre that support digestion and sustained energy. Peanuts add healthy monounsaturated fats and protein, while roasted chana dal and urad dal further improve the protein content of the meal. Mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, and capsicum contribute Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and additional fibre. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice improves iron absorption while enhancing the overall flavour, making the breakfast both nutritious and refreshing.
Upma has long been enjoyed across South India as a quick breakfast prepared with roasted semolina, spices, and vegetables. This healthier version replaces semolina with foxtail millet, creating a dish that contains more fibre, additional minerals, and a lower glycaemic index. Unlike regular upma, which depends mainly on refined semolina for carbohydrates, millet upma offers better nutritional balance, improved protein content from peanuts and lentils, and longer-lasting energy. The result is a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy weight management while delivering a mildly nutty flavour and satisfying texture.
Millet Upma vs Regular Semolina Upma: A Nutritional Comparison
Feature
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma
Regular Upma
Main Grain
Foxtail millet
Semolina (suji)
Fibre Content
Higher
Moderate
Protein
Higher
Moderate
Glycaemic Index
Lower
Higher
Weight-Loss Friendly
Yes
Moderate
Heart Health
Supports heart health
Moderate
Satiety
Longer-lasting
Moderate
Micronutrients
Rich in iron, magnesium, and zinc
Lower
Calories
Moderate
Moderate
Best For
Healthy breakfast and meal prep
Everyday breakfast
Quick Breakfast Snapshot
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: South Indian
Main Ingredients: Foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts
Best Served With: Coconut chutney or plain curd
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts
Nutritious millet, colourful vegetables, crunchy peanuts, and aromatic spices create a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy eating and active lifestyles.
Ingredients
- 1 cup foxtail millet
- 2 tablespoons peanuts
- 1 tablespoon chana dal
- 1 tablespoon urad dal
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- ½ cup green peas
- ½ cup beans, chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 8–10 curry leaves
- 2½ cups water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Fresh coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Wash and drain the foxtail millet thoroughly.
- Dry roast the millet for two to three minutes.
- Heat a pan and roast the peanuts until lightly golden.
- Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chana dal, and urad dal to the pan.
- Stir in the onions and vegetables until slightly tender.
- Add the roasted millet and mix well.
- Pour in the water and season with salt.
- Cook until the millet becomes soft and the water is absorbed.
- Add lemon juice and garnish with coriander before serving.
Smart Tips for a More Nutritious Millet Upma
- Choose whole foxtail millet to maximise fibre intake.
- Add extra seasonal vegetables to increase vitamins and antioxidants.
- Include roasted sprouts for additional plant-based protein.
- Replace regular peanuts with unsalted roasted peanuts.
- Cook the millet with homemade vegetable stock for extra flavour.
- Add flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds for healthy fats.
- Reduce salt by using fresh herbs and curry leaves.
- Finish the upma with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption.
- Serve with plain curd for additional protein and probiotics.
- Avoid excess oil to keep the breakfast lighter.
Nutritional Value Per Serving
Millet upma provides fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals">fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals that support balanced nutrition and long-lasting energy. This wholesome breakfast combines complex carbohydrates and plant-based protein to help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
280 kcal
Protein
8 g
Carbohydrates
38 g
Fat
11 g
Fibre
6.5 g
Calcium
52 mg
Iron
3.4 mg
Magnesium
105 mg
Potassium
310 mg
Sodium
210 mg
FAQs
Is Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma good for weight loss?
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma contains fibre-rich millet and vegetables that support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.
Why is millet healthier than semolina in upma?
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma uses foxtail millet, which provides more fibre, minerals, and a lower glycaemic index than semolina.
Can Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma be prepared for meal prep?
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma stays fresh for several hours and works well as a healthy breakfast or lunchbox meal.
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