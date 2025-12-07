Puffed Rice Upma Recipe, A Karnataka-Style Light Breakfast Made in Minutes Using the Traditional Mandakki Method

Puffed Rice Upma, commonly known as Mandakki Upkari in North Karnataka, is a traditional breakfast that has been part of local households for generations. The dish is built on puffed rice, an ingredient that has existed in Indian food culture for centuries, especially in regions like Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal, where rice-based snacks became popular because of their long shelf life and easy digestion. Puffed rice softens quickly when rinsed, allowing the dish to be prepared in just a few minutes, which made it ideal for farmers and travellers who needed a light, instant meal. Puffed Rice Upma(Freepik)

The method used in Mandakki Upkari highlights how local cooking has adapted to dry, warm climates. Instead of heavy ingredients, the dish relies on puffed rice, onions, mild spices, and peanuts. This combination keeps the meal light while still providing essential nutrients. Research shows that puffed rice gives quick-release carbohydrates that support morning energy, and peanuts contribute plant-based protein and healthy fats, helping the body stay satisfied for longer. The preparation requires minimal oil, making it suitable for people who prefer a gentle, easily digestible breakfast.

Different regions of Karnataka prepare this dish in their own way. In Hubli–Dharwad, a hint of jaggery is added for a slightly sweet taste, while in coastal areas, fresh coconut and curry leaves create a more aromatic version. Some households also include vegetables like carrots or capsicum to add fibre and nutrients. This flexibility is one reason the dish has remained a staple; it adjusts easily to ingredients available at home.

The traditional Mandakki method reflects the practicality of Karnataka cooking: simple steps, local produce, and flavours that suit all ages. Its quick preparation, lightness, and nutritional balance make Puffed Rice Upma an easy addition to modern breakfast routines.

How To Make Puffed Rice Upma Recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2)

4 cups puffed rice (mandakki / kurmura)

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon urad dal

1 teaspoon chana dal

2 tablespoons peanuts

8–10 curry leaves

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons fresh grated coconut (optional)

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions