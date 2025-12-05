Sambar Recipe, How to Create This Protein-Packed South Indian Classic at Home

Sambar is one of the most common dishes in South Indian homes because it brings together dal, vegetables, tamarind, and spices in a balanced way. Toor dal gives it protein, tamarind adds a gentle tang, and sambar powder ties everything together. The dish fits easily with idli, dosa, rice, and even millets, making it useful for everyday meals. It’s easy to cook and still gives a good mix of nutrients, which is why it remains a regular part of South Indian cooking. Sambar Recipe(Freepik)

Historical references trace the origins of sambar back to Tamil Nadu during the Maratha rule, where it is said to have been created accidentally in the royal kitchen. Over time, the dish spread across South India and picked up local influences. Each region shaped sambar in its own way, making the dish a reflection of local ingredients and food habits.

The nutritional value of sambar comes mainly from toor dal, which, according to a study, provides plant-based protein and helps maintain steady energy levels. The addition of vegetables such as drumsticks, pumpkin, carrots, and tomatoes increases fibre and micronutrients. Tamarind gives a natural tang while supporting digestion. Sambar powder, made from dry roasted spices and lentils, adds depth and helps the body handle seasonal changes due to its warming ingredients like coriander seeds and fenugreek.

Regional versions highlight how versatile this dish can be. Tamil Nadu favours a slightly spicier sambar, while Karnataka includes a hint of jaggery for balance. Udupi sambar is known for its aromatic spice blend, and Andhra variations are usually more intense. These differences show how a single dish can adapt to multiple palates while staying true to its roots as a nutritious South Indian classic.

How To Make A Delicious And Nutritious Sambar

Ingredients (Serves 4)

For the Dal:

1 cup toor dal

3 cups water

¼ tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

For the Sambar:

1 cup mixed vegetables (drumstick, pumpkin, carrots, beans)

1 tomato, chopped

1 small lemon-sized tamarind soaked in ½ cup warm water

2 tbsp sambar powder

½ tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

For Tempering:

2 tsp oil or ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 dried red chillies

1 sprig curry leaves

A pinch of hing

Instructions