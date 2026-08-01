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    Girlfriends Day 2026: Would you survive the Gen Z girls’ group chat? Take this quiz to see where you stand

    From decoding dry texts and soft launches to spotting an ick before it becomes a red flag, test how fluent you are in the language of the girls’ group chat.

    Published on: Aug 1, 2026, 09:00:05 IST
    By Kriti Kambiri
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    There are friendships, and then there is the girls’ group chat: part dating helpline, part investigation bureau and part 1am emergency room. It’s where screenshots are dissected, “hmm” is subjected to forensic analysis and a man can go from having rizz to giving the ick in three messages flat.

    From 2am SOS messages to distinguishing between red, green and beige flags, how ready are you to enter the prestigious Gen Z girls' group chat? Take the quiz to see if you are ready to be a girls' girl! (Generated using ChatGPT for representational purposes only.)
    From 2am SOS messages to distinguishing between red, green and beige flags, how ready are you to enter the prestigious Gen Z girls' group chat? Take the quiz to see if you are ready to be a girls' girl! (Generated using ChatGPT for representational purposes only.)

    But could you actually keep up? This Girlfriends Day, put your Gen Z dating vocabulary to the test and find out whether you’d earn screenshot privileges or get quietly removed from the chat.

    QUIZ TIME

    Would you survive the girls' group chat?

    1.

    HER: “Girls, why has he replied ‘hmm’ to my last THREE messages?”

    The group chat diagnoses:

    A) Ghosting

    B) Dry texting

    C) Pocketing

    D) Cushioning

    Answer: B

    2.

    HER: “We're not together together. We just talk every day and I sleep at his place on weekends.”

    The girls reply:

    A) Hard launch

    B) Situationship

    C) Freak matching

    D) Affordating

    Answer: B

    3.

    HER: “I watched him run for the Metro and suddenly... I can't explain it.”

    The diagnosis?

    A) Ick

    B) Red flag

    C) Breadcrumbing

    D) Ghosting

    Answer: A

    4.

    She sends the group chat a screenshot of his messages.

    FRIEND 1: “Wait...”

    FRIEND 2: “Okay he kinda ate.”

    FRIEND 3: “Girl, he has ______.”

    A) Orbit

    B) Rizz

    C) Cushion

    D) Beige

    Answer: B

    5.

    She sends six pictures to the group and asks:

    “Which one should I post? You can only see his hand in this one.”

    What is being planned?

    A) Pocketing

    B) Soft launch

    C) Hardballing

    D) Zombieing

    Answer: B

    6.

    Three months later:

    HER: “Okay I'm posting his face.”

    THE CHAT: “FINALLYYYY.”

    That's the:

    A) Hard launch

    B) DTR

    C) Micro-mance

    D) Soul tie

    Answer: A

    7.

    HER: “He disappears for days and then sends ‘miss you’ the second I stop caring.”

    The chat says:

    A) Breadcrumbing

    B) Freak matching

    C) Love bombing

    D) Fexting

    Answer: A

    8.

    HER: “GUYS YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHO TEXTED.”

    The man who ghosted her four months ago has sent:

    “Hey stranger :)”

    He's:

    A) Orbiting

    B) Zombieing

    C) Benching

    D) Hardballing

    Answer: B

    9.

    HER: “We've been together six months and I've never met a single friend of his.”

    The girls suspect:

    A) Pocketing

    B) Affordating

    C) Freak matching

    D) Catching feels

    Answer: A

    10.

    HER: “He knows I love the corner pieces of brownies, so he saved them for me"

    The group chat collectively:

    A) Breadcrumbing

    B) Micro-mance

    C) Love bombing

    D) Groundhogging

    Answer: B

    11.

    HER: “He gets annoyed every time I make plans without him. Red flag or am I overthinking?”

    Which deserves the serious answer?

    A) Beige flag

    B) Red flag

    C) Ick

    D) Rizz

    Answer: B

    12.

    HER: “He talked about himself for the ENTIRE date. Ask me if he knows one thing about me.”

    She has been:

    A) Yap-trapped

    B) Kittenfished

    C) Benched

    D) Orbited

    Answer: A

    REPORT CARD

    0-3: Removed from the girls’ group chat

    You thought a soft launch involved NASA. We cannot help you.

    4-6: Silent member of the group

    You read everything. You understand approximately half of it. Nobody is asking for your advice yet.

    7-9: Screenshot privileges granted

    You can distinguish an ick from a red flag and know that “GUYS.” at 1.13am constitutes an emergency.

    10-11: The girls trust your judgement

    Screenshots arrive with the words: “Tell me what you think.” This is an honour and a responsibility.

    12/12: Honorary girlfriend

    No explanation required. You not only understood the assignment, you can set the next one.

    For more, follow @htcity

    • Kriti Kambiri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kriti Kambiri

      Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Girlfriends Day 2026: Would You Survive The Gen Z Girls’ Group Chat? Take This Quiz To See Where You Stand
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