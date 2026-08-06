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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, August 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 23:11:27 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Raseedi Ticket – A Journey into the Soul of Amrita Pritam

    Gram it: Rains can't stop Delhiites from stepping out to reach their destination. Here's how a family of three rides on a two-wheeler while covered with raincoats. The weather department has issued a forecast of heavy to moderate rain for today as well, from early morning to noon. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Rains can't stop Delhiites from stepping out to reach their destination. Here's how a family of three rides on a two-wheeler while covered with raincoats. The weather department has issued a forecast of heavy to moderate rain for today as well, from early morning to noon. (Photo: ANI)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 7

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Sculptor's Lens: Isamu Noguchi and Premodern India (Speaker: Kalyani Madhura Ramachandran | Moderator: Parul Pandya Dhar)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 7

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 7 Stages Of Sufi Love – Poetic Musical Ft. Marham

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: August 7

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion | Raag Darbari: Polity as Fiction, Fiction as Reality (Discussants: Yogendra Yadav, Sekhar Bonu, Rekha Saxena and Satyajit Singh & Moderator: Balveer Arora)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 7

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Finger Painting

    Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: August 7

    Timing: 3.06pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Behen Code Ft. Shashi Dhiman, Trisha Pathak, Rupali Tyagi, Shreya Priyam Roy & Shikha Chauhan

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 7

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Teej Utsav

    Where: Kyaari, F-2/9, Block F, Krishna Nagar

    When: August 7 & 8

    Timing: Noon to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Krishna Nagar (Pink Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Home Soirée

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: August 7 & 8

    Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 7, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 7, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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