HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Raseedi Ticket – A Journey into the Soul of Amrita Pritam Gram it: Rains can't stop Delhiites from stepping out to reach their destination. Here's how a family of three rides on a two-wheeler while covered with raincoats. The weather department has issued a forecast of heavy to moderate rain for today as well, from early morning to noon. (Photo: ANI)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Sculptor's Lens: Isamu Noguchi and Premodern India (Speaker: Kalyani Madhura Ramachandran | Moderator: Parul Pandya Dhar)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: 7 Stages Of Sufi Love – Poetic Musical Ft. Marham

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: August 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | Raag Darbari: Polity as Fiction, Fiction as Reality (Discussants: Yogendra Yadav, Sekhar Bonu, Rekha Saxena and Satyajit Singh & Moderator: Balveer Arora)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Finger Painting

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: August 7

Timing: 3.06pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Behen Code Ft. Shashi Dhiman, Trisha Pathak, Rupali Tyagi, Shreya Priyam Roy & Shikha Chauhan

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Teej Utsav

Where: Kyaari, F-2/9, Block F, Krishna Nagar

When: August 7 & 8

Timing: Noon to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Krishna Nagar (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree What: The Home Soirée

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 7 & 8

Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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