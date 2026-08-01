Out of school tiffin ideas for your child? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Soya Keema Frankie recipe is perfect for busy mornings

Every parent knows the morning dilemma: what goes into the school tiffin today? Once you've exhausted the usual sandwiches, parathas and pasta, coming up with something that's both nutritious and exciting can feel like a daily challenge – especially on hectic weekdays when there's barely enough time to get everyone out the door. If you're looking for a lunchbox recipe that's easy to make, satisfying and packed with protein, this might be the answer!

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for Soya Keema Frankie – a wholesome, protein-packed lunchbox option that's perfect for school tiffins. Bursting with bold homemade flavours, easy to prepare and convenient to pack, this satisfying wrap is an ideal choice for busy mornings when you're running out of ideas for your child's lunch. In an Instagram video shared on July 31, the chef explains, “Planning a school tiffin every morning isn't always easy. That's why recipes that are wholesome, easy to pack and full of flavour are always worth keeping handy.”