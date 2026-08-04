These short kurtis have become my everyday wardrobe staple; 8 stylish picks for women
Short kurtis are back in style. Discover chic picks and easy styling ideas that pair effortlessly with jeans, trousers and palazzos for everyday wear.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LIBOZA Cotton Short Kurti for Women Round Shape, Stylish Womens Kurtis Tunics Woman Kurta on Jeans | Shorts Tops Kurthis Top |Fancy Kurtee (in, Alpha, XL, Regular, Green)View Details
₹299
Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Straight Kurti (SS17IKKATST02BWhiteM)View Details
₹399
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₹50x 6 months₹299
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Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Regular Short Kurti (SS20MYXCORE22_Maroon-Bandhej_3XL)View Details
₹399
MEERA FAB Women Cotton Regular Short Kurti Stylish Floral Printed Top Green, 2XLView Details
₹439
ANNI Designer Women's Cotton Blend Printed Regular Short Kurti for Women (Rashila Green-SK_L_Green_L)View Details
₹399
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
There was a time when almost every ethnic outfit in my wardrobe revolved around long kurtas and kurta sets. They were safe, versatile and always looked elegant. But lately, I’ve found myself reaching for short kurtis far more often, and not just because they're trending again.
A good short kurti does something that long silhouettes often don't: it gives you endless styling possibilities. Pair it with straight-fit jeans for coffee runs, cigarette pants for work, linen trousers for brunch, or even wide-leg denims for an Indo-Western look. It feels lighter, fresher and far less predictable than throwing on another matching kurta set.
What I love most is how today's short kurtis are moving beyond the basic printed styles we grew up wearing. Designers are experimenting with handcrafted Jaipuri prints, chikankari embroidery, subtle threadwork, modern necklines and structured silhouettes that feel polished rather than overly traditional. The result is a piece that looks equally at home in an office meeting, weekend lunch or festive family gathering.
Fabric also makes all the difference. Breathable cotton remains my favourite because it survives Indian summers and humid weather effortlessly, while embroidered cotton instantly elevates an otherwise simple outfit. Chikankari continues to be timeless because it adds texture without overwhelming the look, and block prints bring just enough personality to everyday dressing.
Styling a short kurti is surprisingly easy if you want it to look modern rather than dated:
- Swap leggings for straight trousers, relaxed denims or wide-leg pants.
- Keep accessories minimal with silver hoops, chunky bangles or a statement watch.
- Kolhapuris, sneakers, loafers or even kitten heels work depending on the occasion.
- Add a structured tote or sling bag instead of a heavily embroidered handbag for a contemporary finish.
After browsing through plenty of options, these are some short kurtis that stand out for their quality, versatility and everyday wearability.
Kurtis worth checking out
1. Liboza Cotton Short Kurti for Women
2. Amazon Brand Myx Printed Straight Cotton Short Kurti
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3. Amazon Brand Myx Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti
4. MEERA FAB Cotton Short Kurti Stylish Women's Floral Printed Top
One thing I've started appreciating about short kurtis is how much more wearable they feel than heavier ethnic outfits.
- They don't require matching dupattas.
- They don't need elaborate styling.
And unlike many co-ord sets or kurta sets, each piece can be styled in multiple ways, giving you far better value for your wardrobe.
A single short kurti can create five completely different outfits depending on what you pair it with.
For me, that's exactly what great everyday fashion should do.
My favourite ways to style short kurtis
One thing I've learnt is that short kurtis don't always have to be styled traditionally.
Some combinations I keep repeating are:
- Straight jeans with juttis for casual Fridays.
- Linen trousers with loafers for office.
- Cotton palazzos with oxidised jewellery for brunches.
- White cigarette pants for family gatherings.
- Denim shorts and sneakers while travelling.
It's amazing how one garment can work across so many occasions.
Fashion trends may come and go, but short kurtis have quietly remained one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe. They're breathable, comfortable, easy to style and surprisingly modern when paired with the right bottoms. If you're looking to refresh your everyday wardrobe without investing in heavy ethnic wear, a few well-made cotton short kurtis are honestly a great place to start.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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